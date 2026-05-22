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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 21:50 Uhr
122 Leser
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CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Announcing the 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners

This press release replaces the release issued on May 20, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET to correct the business information for Giesbrecht & Associates - IG Private Wealth Management.

RED DEER, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Central Alberta region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners.

CENTRAL ALBERTA AWARD RECIPIENTS

Alberta Asian Motorworks
Automobile Services
www.aamwrd.ca

Beacon Homes Ltd
Home Builders
www.builtbybeacon.com

Canpro Deck and Rail Red Deer
Stairs And Railings
www.canprodeckandrail.com

D-Stucco - Stone Ltd
Stucco & Masonry
www.dstuccostone.com

Drain Doctor
Drainage & Sewer Services
www.draindoctor.ca

Giesbrecht & Associates - IG Private Wealth Management
Financial Planning
www.nathangiesbrechtpwm.ca

Green Fox Windows and Doors
Windows & Doors
www.greenfoxwindows.ca

Hypnosis for Health and Happiness
Weight Control
www.hypnosisforhealthandhappiness.ca

Jennifer George Photography
Photographer- Commercial
www.jennifergeorgephotography.ca

Juiced Events Inc.
DJ Services
www.juicedevents.ca

Lacombe Trailer Sales & Rentals
Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales
www.lacombetrailersales.com

MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/Red-Deer

Money Mentors
Credit & Debt Counselling Service
www.moneymentors.ca

MTC Contracting
Demolition/Construction & Renovation Contractor
www.mtccontracting.ca

Pro A Management, Royal LePage Wildrose Real Estate
Property Management
www.proamanagement.ca

RadonCare
Environmental Consultant
www.radoncare.ca

Sun N Fun Pool & Spa
Swimming Pool Contractors, Dealers, Designers
www.sunnfun.ca

The Gentlemen Pros Plumbing, Heating & Electrical
Plumbing Contractors
www.thegentlemenpros.com

Totally Refreshed Steam and Spa
Day Spa
www.totallyrefreshedsteamandspa.com

Turple Bros Ltd
Powersports Vehicle Dealers
www.turplebros.ca

Learn more about 2026 Central Alberta Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-from-source-announcing-the-2026-central-alberta-consu-1170149

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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