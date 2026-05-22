GreenTech Painting Recognized as Best Eco-Conscious Painting Company with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in London, Ontario

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / The Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that GreenTech Painting has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Painting Contractor category for London, Ontario. This recognition reinforces the company's position as one of the best painting companies in London, Ontario, known for its environmentally responsible practices, ethical business standards, and exceptional craftsmanship.

GreenTech Painting is a Canadian-owned residential painting company with over 10 years of experience serving homeowners who prioritize health, transparency, and long-term value. The company has built a trusted reputation for delivering high-quality interior and exterior painting services while leading the industry in sustainability and environmental responsibility.

This latest recognition adds to a growing list of accolades that highlight GreenTech Painting's leadership in both sustainability and ethical business practices, including the Green Innovation Award (2025) from Green Economy London, the Environmental Stewardship Leader Award, the Climate Action Leadership Award (2026) from London Chamber of Commerce, and the prestigious Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics. These recognitions reinforce the company's role as a leader in environmentally responsible and ethical painting services in the region.

"At GreenTech Painting, we're not just applying paint, we're redefining how spaces can support human health and the planet at the same time," said Yarinka Rojas, CEO of GreenTech Painting. "Every project is an opportunity to create a space that breathes better, feels better, and gives back more than it takes."

Specializing in non-toxic, eco-conscious painting, cabinet refinishing, and decorative stucco finishes, GreenTech Painting takes a science-based approach to every project. By using advanced, low-impact materials, including CO2-absorbing mineral paints, and implementing water-saving processes, the company helps create healthier indoor environments and sustainable exterior finishes.

What truly sets GreenTech Painting apart is its commitment to measurable environmental impact. Through its proprietary Environmental Gains & Reductions system, clients receive clear insights into how their project contributes to reducing CO2 emissions, saving water, and supporting reforestation efforts, bringing transparency and accountability to every service.

Serving homeowners across London and surrounding areas, GreenTech Painting continues to be a top-rated and trusted painting contractor near you, recognized for combining premium craftsmanship with environmental leadership. Its dedication to sustainability, customer satisfaction, and ethical practices continues to elevate the standard of residential painting in the region.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence. GreenTech Painting's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership as a sustainable painting company in London, Ontario, and its ongoing commitment to innovation and responsible business practices.

For more information, visit www.greentechpainting.com or CLICK HERE.

About GreenTech Painting

GreenTech Painting is a Canadian-owned residential painting company specializing in non-toxic, eco-conscious painting and decorative stucco. With over 10 years of experience, the company delivers high-quality results with a focus on health, transparency, and environmental responsibility.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greentech-painting-recognized-as-best-eco-conscious-painting-com-1170170