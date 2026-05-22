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ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2026 22:02 Uhr
43 Leser
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The End of Over-Complicated Cold Storage: MRCOOL Launches All-in-One Compact Refrigeration for Small Businesses and Homeowners

Professional-grade walk-in cooling made energy-efficient and easy to manage.

HICKORY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2026 / For years, small business owners and homeowners have had to choose between massive, expensive industrial cooling units or unreliable, underpowered consumer fridges. Today, that gap officially disappears.

Meet the MRCOOL Compact Refrigeration System. It features a smart, all-in-one design that packs the evaporator, condenser, and compressor into a single cabinet. By keeping every critical component in one place, we've simplified the setup and made it more space-efficient.

We engineered it to be both reliable and remarkably efficient. Even when the heat outside has risen between 109°F and 113°F, this system holds steady, keeping your internal temperatures anywhere from a frosty 0°F to a cool 50°F. The secret is the advanced DC inverter technology; it intelligently manages energy use so you get consistent cooling without a massive power draw.

Independently tested and ETL Sanitation Certified, this system meets the industry-recognized standards required for refrigeration in professional kitchens. It's also DOE certified, which means it's officially recognized for its energy efficiency and performance.

By putting everything into one streamlined unit, we're presenting a cost-efficient solution when a traditional system is not necessary. It's much easier to install and more affordable, making it a great fit for businesses in almost any industry.

This system handles a wide variety of storage needs and features an intelligent defrost mode that uses both refrigerant and electric heating to stay reliable, even in extreme weather.

You can stay connected 24/7 thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and a multi-user MRCOOL Connect, allowing you to adjust temperatures, track performance, and receive real-time alerts on your phone.

Powered by a high-efficiency 1.5 horsepower cooling unit, the system is purpose-built for small- to mid-sized cold storage applications, striking a balance between performance, affordability, and ease of use.

"The affordability of the unit in combination with its functionality is going to be very impactful for the walk-in refrigeration market," stated Derek West, Global Sales Director for MRCOOL. "We designed this product for commercial businesses as well as homeowners. It is a significant upgrade compared to other low-cost refrigeration solutions currently available."

The MRCOOL Compact Refrigeration System fills a major gap for businesses, specialty projects, and homeowners alike. It's a versatile tool built to handle nearly any cooling need.

Now available, this system provides the power of a full-scale walk-in cooler in a smaller, more cost-effective package. It's a huge step forward for MRCOOL, offering pro-level refrigeration that's both efficient and easy to manage.

About MRCOOL

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hickory, Kentucky, MRCOOL is an innovator in the HVAC industry, dedicated to revolutionizing home climate control through its "Comfort Made Simple" philosophy. As the creator of the only true DIY ductless heating and cooling system, MRCOOL leads the market in making advanced HVAC solutions attainable for everyone.

For more information, visit mrcool.com.

Media Contact: Melissa Boyster, Marketing Communications | Head Writer MRCOOL melissa.b@mrcool.com

SOURCE: MRCOOL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-end-of-over-complicated-cold-storage-mrcoolr-launches-all-in-one-c-1169971

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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