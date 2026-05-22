Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - QuantumCore Ltd. (CSE: QNCR) (FSE: K1Y) ("QuantumCore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that David Marantz has been appointed to the Company's board of directors (the "Appointment"). David Marantz is a technology and healthcare executive with over 15 years of experience scaling high-growth companies, raising capital, and leading strategic transformations across healthcare, benefits, and SaaS.

Mr. Marantz currently serves as the chief executive officer and a director of Mednow Inc. ("Mednow"), where he has led the company's turnaround and take-private, executing a complex restructuring that secured over $5 million in new capital, reset the cost base, and restored the business to growth. As former chief revenue officer of Mednow, Mr. Marantz helped scale the company's revenue as a public company through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrated the Medvisit physician homecare platform, and secured partnerships with Medcan, Dexcom, and Co-operators Insurance. Mr. Marantz also serves as an advisor to EverKind Inc., an AI-powered mental health startup, where he supports the founding team on go-to-market and commercialization strategy. Previously, Mr. Marantz was a large enterprise sales director at League. Mr. Marantz holds an MBA and HBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business. He volunteers with Ronald McDonald House and the Toronto Humane Society.

Concurrently with the Appointment, Christopher Wilson has resigned as a director of the Company, and the Company has accepted his resignation. Mr. Wilson will continue in his role as Chief Technology Officer of QuantumCore and, subject to board approval, is expected to be included in the slate of directors nominated for election at the next annual meeting of shareholders of QuantumCore.

About QuantumCore Ltd.

QuantumCore is a quantum infrastructure company focused on developing enabling hardware technologies for the quantum computing ecosystem. The Company is advancing superconducting amplifier platforms and cryogenic signal technologies intended to support the next generation of scalable quantum computing systems.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements about the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, this forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement of the Company dated March 31, 2026, which is available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

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Source: QuantumCore Ltd.