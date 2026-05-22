Highlands Ranch, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Cottonwood Psychiatry, a compassionate, patient-centered psychiatric practice based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, announced that it is now licensed to provide telepsychiatry services across 20 states. Led by Board-Certified Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Dr. Colleen McGuire, DO, the practice is expanding its reach to meet the growing national demand for accessible, high-quality mental health care.

Mental health care remains one of the most underserved areas of medicine in the United States. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), more than 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. live with a mental illness, yet millions go without care due to geographic barriers, provider shortages, and long wait times. (Source: National Alliance on Mental Illness, nami.org) Cottonwood Psychiatry's multi-state licensure directly addresses this gap, making expert psychiatric support available to patients in Colorado, Utah, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Washington, Tennessee, Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, and Louisiana, all from the comfort of their own home.

"Expanding our reach across 20 states is about more than growing a practice - it's about making sure that no one has to navigate their mental health journey alone," said Dr. Colleen McGuire, DO, founder of Cottonwood Psychiatry. "Telepsychiatry has transformed what's possible in this field, and I'm deeply committed to meeting patients where they are, whether that's geographically, emotionally, or in terms of where they are in their healing process. Every patient deserves care that is thoughtful, unhurried, and centered entirely on them."

Dr. McGuire brings a rich academic and clinical background to her practice. She earned her undergraduate degree in Anthropology and Music from the University of New Mexico before completing pre-medical studies in Denver and receiving her medical degree from Touro University in California. She completed her residency in psychiatry at the University of Colorado, where she served as Chief Resident, a distinction that reflects her leadership, clinical excellence, and dedication to the field. She has since held roles as an Attending Psychiatrist and Assistant Professor at Denver Health, and has practiced in the inpatient, outpatient, and telepsychiatry settings. She is also a passionate mentor to nurse practitioners and physician assistants, helping to grow the next generation of psychiatric providers.

Through its secure telehealth platform, Cottonwood Psychiatry offers patients a confidential, flexible, and convenient way to access psychiatric care. Appointments are conducted virtually, removing the barriers of travel, scheduling conflicts, and limited local provider availability that have historically prevented so many from seeking help. Patients across all 20 licensed states can now connect with Dr. McGuire for a full range of services, including psychiatric evaluation, medication management, therapy, and collaborative care with other healthcare providers.

Patients in all 20 licensed states who are ready to take the first step toward better mental health are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Dr. McGuire today by visitingwww.cottonwood-psychiatry.com or by calling (303) 549-0547.

About Cottonwood Psychiatry

Cottonwood Psychiatry is a board-certified telepsychiatry practice founded and led by Dr. Colleen McGuire, DO, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The practice is dedicated to providing compassionate, patient-centered psychiatric care that empowers individuals to achieve lasting mental wellness. Cottonwood Psychiatry offers a full range of services, including psychiatric evaluation, medication management, therapy modalities such as ACT, CBT, DBT, and psychodynamic therapy, as well as collaborative care for nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Now licensed across 20 states, the practice serves patients nationwide via a secure telehealth platform, ensuring that expert psychiatric support is accessible to all who need it. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit www.cottonwood-psychiatry.com.

drcmcguiredo@gmail.com

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Source: GetFeatured