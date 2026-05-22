Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report") which includes an updated resource estimation of the Lunch Pond South Extension deposit on Galloper's wholly-owned Glover Island Property located in western Newfoundland, Canada. The 2026 Updated LPSE Mineral Resource Estimate is titled - "Technical Report, and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Glover Island Gold Property, Grand Lake Area, West-Central Newfoundland, Canada".

The Technical Report was prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. The effective date of the report is dated April 6, 2026. The updated resource estimate was disclosed in a news release dated April 7, 2026.

Highlights include:

Exploration potential for increasing resources along strike east and west and down-dip at depth. Recommendations include a 3000+ meter diamond drilling program at the LPSE deposit, as well as supporting remote sensing techniques including geophysics. Additional studies including structural analysis and further engineering evaluations as exploration progresses

Bryan Sparrow, Vice President of Exploration of Galloper Gold Corp. indicated, "The 2026 updated MRE has increased substantially the resource in the ground on Glover Island and it positions the company with a modern resource updated with rethinking the geology and engineering. This is all buoyed in an increased gold price environment, and this combination of factors positions Galloper as a front runner in a stable jurisdiction with the right property and a new valuation at a time when gold is on a historic bull run in price. This Technical Report highlights the amazing exploration potential and upside to add value by further increasing the resource at LPSE, and showing the Glover Island Project to be a world class opportunity."

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. prepared the report in conjunction with David Burga, P.Geo. who is the Qualified Person ("QP", and Jarita Barry, P.Geo. Mr. Puritch has approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 470 mining claims on 14 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the 2017 LPSE Resource and the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/

X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20

YouTube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298655

Source: Galloper Gold Corp.