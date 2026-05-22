Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 22.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Am 24. Mai wird es explosiv: +40% Kursgewinn in 5 Tagen: Eskaliert diese Nasdaq-Aktie jetzt komplett?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41PGV | ISIN: CA15643T7015 | Ticker-Symbol: XJC0
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:05
0,039 Euro
-7,14 % -0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0360,04922:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CENTURION MINERALS
CENTURION MINERALS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURION MINERALS LTD0,039-7,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.