The 2026 China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights was held in Paris, France, on May 21. The event was jointly hosted by the China Society for Human Rights Studies and the Academy of Overseas Sciences, France. More than 150 representatives from over 20 countries and international organizations attended and held in-depth discussions on the theme "The Future of Human Rights under an Evolving International Order."

Shen Gang, Minister Counselor at the Chinese Embassy in France, said the key to China's achievements in human rights lies in integrating the principle of universal application of human rights with the country's reality, pursuing a people-centered approach, and blazing a development path that suits China's actual conditions.

George A. Papandreou, Former Prime Minister of Greece, said in a video address that no country can tackle global challenges such as climate change and the widening wealth gap alone. From Confucius to Aristotle, the wisdom of Eastern and Western thinkers complements each other, and different civilizations should respect one another and engage in candid dialogue.

Eleni Vlassi, Cultural Affairs Consultant, Region of Crete, Greece, said China is one of the greatest civilizations in human history. She said the China-Europe Seminar on Human Rights can serve as a platform for sharing responsibilities, listening to one another, and enriching global dialogue on human rights.

Dominique Barjot, Permanent Secretary, the Academy of Overseas Sciences, said Europe and China are both heirs to ancient civilizations and can promote sustainable and well-supported development through multilateralism.

Adrian Severin, Former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Romania, called for viewing human rights through the lens of benevolence, multilateralism and international solidarity. He said China's four global initiatives provide a practical model.

Peter Hediger, Former Swiss Defense Attaché to China and a sinologist, said Chinese civilization has endured for thousands of years and that the principle of "harmony in diversity" is deeply rooted in its traditions. He added that China firmly upholds the authority of the United Nations and advocates multilateralism.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260522175711/en/

Contacts:

Yang Yu

E-mail: editor@humanrights.cn