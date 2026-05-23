Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Badlands Resources Inc. (TSXV: BLDS) (FSE: B7Q) ("Badlands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to consolidate the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of one new common share for every three and one-half common shares (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on May 27, 2026, and the Company will trade under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 056600208/CA0566002089. As a result of the Consolidation, the 11,307,265 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation will be reduced to approximately 3,230,647 common shares. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportionate voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares. As a result of the Consolidation, if a shareholder becomes entitled to receive a fraction of a common share, such fractional share, if less than one-half, will be rounded down to zero (and cancelled) and, if equal to or greater than one-half, will be rounded up to one and added to the number of shares to be held by the shareholder.

In connection with the Consolidation, the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation, will send letters of transmittal to registered holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates ("Existing Certificates") to new certificates ("New Certificates") representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which each shareholder is entitled.

No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, statements respecting completion of the Consolidation and the conditions thereto. The words "anticipate," "significant," "expect," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify Forward-Looking Information. Forward-Looking Information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; that all requisite approvals will be received and all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the exploration for and development of mineral deposits, currency fluctuations, unanticipated operational or technical difficulties, risks related to unforeseen delays; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals, the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this Forward-Looking Information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this Forward-Looking Information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298632

Source: Badlands Resources Inc.