Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 23.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Am 24. Mai wird es explosiv: +40% Kursgewinn in 5 Tagen: Eskaliert diese Nasdaq-Aktie jetzt komplett?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2026 08:12 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Destination New South Wales: The City Shines Brighter Than Ever As Vivid Sydney 2026 Commences

Click here for new content package including interviews, and b-roll footage

Click here for images & VNR of Vivid Sydney 2026 Lights On launch moment (including Minister Kamper pressing the button and fireworks across Sydney Harbour) - content will be loaded from 10PM AEST.

Full program and tickets available at www.vividsydney.com

SYDNEY, May 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sydney harbour and CBD has once again been reimagined as a vibrant city in colour as Vivid Sydney kicks off its 16th year. In a festival-first, there is no theme for artists and creators to work within, so visitors can expect to see unparalleled creativity across curated Light, Minds, Music, and Food events and experiences this year.

From today, festival-goers can experience more than 200 events over 23 nights that will ignite the senses, stimulate their minds, and tap into unexplored wonder, giving both locals and visitors a unique opportunity to experience Sydney in a whole new light.

This year's program is home to more than 80% free events across both daytime and evening, a condensed 6.5km light walk with 43 installations, projections and large-scale public artworks, as well as the eagerly-awaited return of the drone show - this year, shining bright over Cockle Bay across 22 performances.

Additionally, the well-loved Vivid Fire Kitchen has a new home in Barangaroo reserve and boasts a significant lineup of culinary heavyweights, while Vivid Minds (formally Ideas) delivers world-class conversations and performances from some of the leading creative minds globally.

Vivid Sydney Festival Director Brett Sheehy AO said, "This year marks the start of an exciting evolution of Vivid Sydney. We've expanded the program across all pillars and have opened up the brief for artists and removed the creative limitations of needing to centre around one key theme.

"Visitors can expect a more immersive and interactive experience that will encourage them to explore new locations, unexpected installations, and spend more time enjoying the festival - both after dark and during the day.

"We've gone back to the core of what Vivid Sydney is all about which is tapping into creativity, and through this, there's this incredible platform to showcase leading Australian talent as well as a chance to bring legendary international talent to the Sydney landscape too."

Vivid Sydney Partners

Returning as Major Partners for 2026 are Kia and SamsungElectronics Australia.

Kia returns in its 5th consecutive year as a Major Partner and will display Kia Refraction in Bligh & Barney Reserve.

Samsung will activate with an immersive and interactive sculptural installation, Sky Portal Studio in First Fleet Park for its 5th year as a Partner.

Joining the Major Partners for 2026 is IREN - proud sponsor of 'Star-Bound: Vivid Sydney Drone Show'.

Joining as an Official Partner for 2026 is Lilly Australia. Celebrating its 150th Anniversary, Lilly will be presenting a panel as part of Vivid Minds titled A New Horizon of Health.

Uber also joins them as an Official Partner with dedicated pickup and dropoff zones across the footprint.

Dine Out with Uber Eats will also be the presenting partner of the Food for Thought Stage in the Vivid Fire Kitchen.

The festival's Charity Partner for 2026 is Foodbank NSW & ACT who will be at Tumbalong Park with their interactive installation called Foodbank Truck Packer.

Vivid Sydney runs from Friday 22 May to Saturday 13 June. For more information visit vividsydney.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986015/VS26_SOH_OperaMundibyYannNguema_CREDITDestinationNSW_KM_81844.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986016/VS26_MCA_Vaiola_CREDITDestinationNSW_KM_80509.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-city-shines-brighter-than-ever-as-vivid-sydney-2026-commences-302780607.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.