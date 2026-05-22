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WKN: A12EGF | ISIN: CA0089118776 | Ticker-Symbol: ADH2
Tradegate
22.05.26 | 19:37
12,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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AIR CANADA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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AIR CANADA INC 5-Tage-Chart
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12,60012,75009:52
12,60012,70022.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 20:30 Uhr
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Air Canada Reaches Tentative Contract Agreement with Unifor

Agreement covers 6,000 airport and customer service employees

MONTREAL, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today said it has reached a tentative collective agreement with Unifor, representing approximately 6,000 contact centre, customer relations, concierge, airport in-terminal and customer journey management employees at Air Canada.

The tentative agreement recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada's frontline airport and customer service agents, while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline. Terms of the new agreement will remain confidential pending a ratification vote by the membership, expected to be completed over the next month, and approval by the Air Canada Board of Directors.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

Contacts: media@aircanada.ca

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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