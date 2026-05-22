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WKN: A2P794 | ISIN: US3968791083 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.05.26 | 22:00
27,650 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GREENWICH LIFESCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2026 22:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.: Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

STAFFORD, Texas, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) ("Greenwich" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on its Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01, which is evaluating Fast Track designated GLSI-100, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences, today announced that on May 20, 2026, the Company received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC notifying the Company that, because it has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company is not currently in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "GLSI."

About Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GP2, an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. GP2 is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2 protein, a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in a variety of common cancers, including expression in 75% of breast cancers at low (1+), intermediate (2+), and high (3+ or over-expressor) levels. Greenwich LifeSciences has commenced a Phase III clinical trial, FLAMINGO-01. For more information on Greenwich LifeSciences, please visit the Company's website at www.greenwichlifesciences.com and follow the Company's Twitter at https://twitter.com/GreenwichLS.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Statements in this press release contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Greenwich LifeSciences' Annual Report on the most recent Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Company Contact

Snehal Patel
Investor Relations
Office: (832) 819-3232
Email: info@greenwichlifesciences.com

Investor & Public Relations Contact for Greenwich LifeSciences

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
Office: 1-800-RED CHIP (733 2447)
Email: dave@redchip.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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