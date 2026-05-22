La Rosa Holdings Corp.: La Rosa Holdings Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Celebration, FL, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) ("La Rosa" or the "Company"), a real estate and PropTech enterprise, today announced that it received an expected deficiency notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on May 21, 2026 (the "Notice"). The Notice indicated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule") as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (the "Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Form 10-Q") as described more fully in the Company's Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2026, and for remaining delinquent in filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Fiscal 2025 Form 10-K"). The Listing Rule requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

In accordance with the Notice, the Company has until June 15, 2026 to submit a plan to regain compliance (the "Plan") with the Listing Rule. Following receipt of such plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Fiscal 2025 Form 10-K's due date, or until October 12, 2026, for the Company to regain compliance.

The Company intends to take the necessary steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules as soon as practicable and currently expects to file the Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Form 10-Q and the Fiscal 2025 Form 10-K (which would eliminate the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance) and/or submit the Plan with Nasdaq by June 15, 2026. However, there can be no assurance that such reports will be filed within such period, the Plan will be submitted within such period, the Staff will grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Fiscal 2025 Form 10-K's due date, or that the Company will be able meet the continued listing requirements during any compliance period that may be granted by Nasdaq.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) intends to transform the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 24 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has five franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, contact: info@larosaholdings.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: LRHC@crescendo-ir.com

