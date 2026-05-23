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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2026 00:06 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Savanna Capital Corp.: Savanna Announces Voting Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savanna Capital Corp. ("Savanna" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SAC.P) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 21, 2026.

The Company's shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, including the election of Fred Leigh, Alexandros Tzilios and Brent Lokash as directors of the Company to serve until the earlier of the next annual meeting of shareholders, the completion of the business combination with 1000090242 Ontario Inc. ("0242 Ontario") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation among the Company, 0242 Ontario and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Business Combination"), or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Shareholders also approved the election of Scott Moore, Peter Tagliamonte and Anthony Milewski as directors of the Company, conditional upon completion of the Business Combination, to hold office from the close of the Business Combination until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The Company's shareholders also approved the: (i) reappointment of McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company; (ii) re-approval of the Company's stock option plan; and (iii) a special resolution authorizing the Company to change its name to "North American Silver Corp." or such other name as the directors of the Company may determine, subject to applicable regulatory approval.

About Savanna

Savanna is a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information about Savanna, please contact:

Savanna Capital Corp.
Fred Leigh
Tel: (416) 304-9303
E-mail: fleigh@vc7kcapital.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to potential corporate actions that may be taken by Savanna and the Company's future operations. These statements are based on numerous assumptions believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and based on management's current plans, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: challenges executing on corporate strategy and business plans; the Company's ability to complete the Business Combination and the timing thereof regulatory approval processes; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

Completion of the Business Combination is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and, if applicable pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange requirements, majority of the minority shareholders approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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