Stockholm, May 22, 2026 Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Monday, June 1, 2026.

The following securities will be added to the lndex: Attendo AB (ATT), Beijer Ref AB ser. B

(BEIJ B), Bravida Holding AB (BRAV), Hacksaw AB (HACK), Intea Fastigheter AB ser. B (INTEA B), Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG), Maha Capital AB (MAHA A), NCAB Group AB (NCAB), Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag (SFAB), Sivers Semiconductors AB (SIVE), SSAB AB ser. A (SSAB A)

The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed semi-annually in June and December.

As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed from the Index: AcadeMedia AB (ACAD), AFRY AB (AFRY), Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B), Billerud Aktiebolag (BILL), Eolus Aktiebolag ser. B (EOLU B), Indutrade AB (INDT), NCC AB ser. B (NCC B), Norion Bank AB (NORION), Sampo Plc A (SAMPO SEK), Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser. B (SBB B), Vitec Software Group AB ser. B (VIT B), Vitrolife AB (VITR).

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch.

For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology.



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Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset classes and includes diverse families. We continuously offer new opportunities for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations worldwide.

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Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 (73) 449 7812

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com



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