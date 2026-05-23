Golden Minerals Company: Golden Minerals Announces Closing of Equity Financing

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2026 / Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals," "Golden" or the "Company") (OTCQB:AUMN) and (TSX:AUMN) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced private placement equity financing (the "Offering") with Streamline Metals Capital Ltd. ("Streamline") for gross proceeds of US$856,463 from the sale of 3,740,000 common shares of the Company at a price of US$0.229 per share.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used by the Company (i) for working capital purposes; (ii) to advance joint venture processes in relation to the Company's Sand Canyon project in Nevada and Sarita/Desierto project in Salta, Argentina; (iii) to evaluate new project opportunities, including opportunities in Bolivia; and (iv) for other general working capital and corporate purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, Streamline now holds approximately 19.9% of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Streamline is a privately held firm based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on investments in mining and mineral exploration opportunities. Streamline is backed by Nolan Watson, an experienced mining executive and investor who founded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. and served as its President and CEO. Sandstorm was acquired by Royal Gold Inc. in 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information with the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the Company's use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's plans to advance joint venture processes relating to the Sand Canyon project in Nevada and the Sarita Desierto project in Salta, Argentina; and the evaluation of new project opportunities, including in Bolivia. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including increases in costs and declines in general economic conditions; changes in political conditions, in tax, royalty, environmental and other laws in the United States, Mexico, Argentina and other jurisdictions in which the Company operates or may operate; risks associated with joint ventures and international operations; and fluctuations in silver and gold prices. Golden Minerals assumes no obligation to update this information. Additional risks relating to Golden Minerals may be found in the periodic and current reports filed with the SEC by Golden Minerals and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

For additional information, please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/or contact:

Golden Minerals Company

(303) 839-5060

SOURCE: Golden Minerals Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/golden-minerals-announces-closing-of-equity-financing-1170234