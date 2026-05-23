Halsa Global Accelerates Life Sciences Transformation with AI-Ready Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud Migration and Modernization Services

Halsa Global, a Salesforce Summit Partner, launches a compliance-first enterprise migration framework combining proprietary automation, AI enablement, and Life Sciences Cloud expertise to modernize commercial and clinical operations for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech organizations.

PRINCETON, NJ, NEW YORK, NY AND KOLKATA, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2026 / Halsa Global, a Salesforce Summit Partner specializing in healthcare and life sciences transformation, today announced the expansion of its enterprise Salesforce Life Sciences Cloud migration and modernization capabilities, helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and contract research organizations transition from fragmented legacy ecosystems to unified, AI-ready Salesforce architectures.

As life sciences organizations face increasing pressure to modernize commercial engagement, patient services, compliance operations, and data governance, Halsa Global has developed a structured, compliance-first migration methodology built specifically for regulated environments. The company's approach combines deep Salesforce expertise, proprietary migration accelerators, AI-readiness enablement, and enterprise integration capabilities to reduce migration risk while accelerating time-to-value.

With several legacy CRM platforms across the life sciences industry approaching end-of-support milestones after September 2025, organizations are rapidly reassessing their technology foundations to support future AI initiatives, field force transformation, patient engagement programs, and unified data strategies.

The Life Sciences Modernization Challenge

Life sciences organizations continue to face operational fragmentation across commercial, clinical, and patient engagement systems. Critical business processes often depend on disconnected data environments, manual workflows, and siloed reporting structures that limit visibility, reduce operational agility, and create compliance complexity.

Industry trends continue to reinforce the urgency for modernization: organizations are prioritizing AI-driven workflows, unified HCP and HCO engagement models, real-time analytics, and compliant automation across commercial and clinical operations. However, many enterprises remain constrained by legacy architectures that were never designed for modern AI-enabled ecosystems.

Halsa Global's modernization approach addresses these challenges by helping organizations unify clinical operations, commercial engagement, patient services, compliance workflows, and enterprise data governance within a scalable Salesforce-native environment.

Introducing the magicX Enterprise Transformation Framework

At the center of Halsa Global's migration capability is magicX, the company's proprietary enterprise transformation framework designed for complex, regulated Salesforce ecosystems. Unlike traditional migration utilities that focus only on data movement, magicX enables structured modernization across metadata, workflows, integrations, governance models, and AI readiness.

The framework combines enterprise-scale migration automation with deep dependency analysis, schema transformation, compliance-aware ETL pipelines, metadata remediation, and integration orchestration. This allows organizations to modernize legacy CRM and operational platforms while preserving business continuity, regulatory alignment, and years of institutional business logic.

magicX also prepares organizations for next-generation Salesforce AI capabilities, including Agentforce, predictive analytics, intelligent workflow automation, and Data Cloud-driven engagement strategies.

"Enterprise migration is no longer just a technology project. It is a strategic transformation initiative that directly impacts operational agility, compliance readiness, and future AI adoption," said Animesh Banerjee, CTO, at Halsa Global. "Our goal is to help life sciences organizations modernize confidently, without disrupting critical business operations or compromising regulatory integrity."

Enterprise Migration and AI Enablement Capabilities

Halsa Global's modernization services include metadata migration, enterprise data transformation, MuleSoft-powered integration orchestration, compliance governance alignment, AI-readiness activation, and phased migration delivery designed to minimize operational disruption.

The company's migration toolset supports complex life sciences data models involving HCPs, HCOs, affiliations, consent records, sample management, call reporting, patient engagement workflows, and cross-platform integrations spanning ERP, MDM, EHR, CTMS, and commercial operations ecosystems.

By combining proprietary accelerators with enterprise delivery platforms such as Copado and MuleSoft, Halsa Global helps organizations establish scalable, governed Salesforce environments capable of supporting future digital transformation initiatives.

Why Organizations Choose Halsa Global

Halsa Global combines Salesforce platform expertise with deep healthcare and life sciences domain knowledge. The organization's team includes Salesforce-certified architects, enterprise integration specialists, compliance experts, and transformation leaders experienced in regulated commercial and clinical environments.

As a Salesforce Summit Partner, Halsa Global delivers enterprise-grade modernization programs designed to accelerate deployment timelines, improve governance, reduce technical debt, and prepare organizations for AI-powered operational transformation.

About Halsa Global

Halsa Global is a Salesforce Summit Partner with deep expertise in healthcare and life sciences transformation, helping enterprises modernize operations through Salesforce, AI, data, and cloud technologies. The company helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medtech, provider, and healthcare organizations modernize commercial, clinical, patient engagement, and compliance operations through Salesforce-powered digital transformation, enterprise migration services, AI enablement, and proprietary modernization frameworks.

CONTACT:

Website: halsaglobal.io

Email: contact@halsaglobal.io

Phone: +1 (609) 418-7069

SOURCE: Halsa Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/halsa-global-accelerates-life-sciences-transformation-with-ai-rea-1170233