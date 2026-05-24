Grandmaster (GM) Vincent Keymer from Germany captured the title at the Super Chess Classic Romania, first-place after defeating Jorden van Foreest in the only decisive game of the ninth and final round to avoid a playoff. The victory marks Keymer's first tournament win in a classical event on the 2026 Grand Chess Tour (GCT) during his debut appearance as a full tour player on the circuit.

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Grandmaster Vincent Keymer from Germany captured the title at the Super Chess Classic Romania during the second leg of the 2026 Grand Chess Tour.

For this victory, Keymer earned a total of $131,250, which included his share of the $125,000 Classical Wins Bonus, distributed among players based on total wins across the tournament, with the prize pool divided by the number of games won to determine a per-win value and each player's final bonus allocation.

"Vincent's performance in Bucharest was a tremendous example of the next generation of elite players rising to the occasion on one of chess's biggest stages," said Michael Khodarkovsky, Executive Director of the GCT. "It's exciting to see new talent break through and claim a major title against such a world-class field, and we believe fans are witnessing the future of elite chess unfold in real time."

GM Fabiano Caruana finished in second place after remaining in contention for the title until the final round, while World Championship Challenger GM Javokhir Sindarov secured third place with another impressive performance against a world-class field. The event featured intense competition throughout the nine rounds, including the withdrawal of Alireza Firouzja, who stepped out of the tournament due to a persistent ankle injury.

"Congratulations to Vincent Keymer for an extraordinary performance and a well-deserved title," said Augusta Dragic, President of the Super Foundation. "We also extend our appreciation to all participants for the exceptional quality of play, sportsmanship, and dedication they demonstrated throughout the Super Chess Classic Romania, making it a true celebration of elite chess at its highest level."

2026 Super Chess Classic Romania Final Standings

POSITION PLAYER COUNTRY PLACE PRIZE CLASSICAL BONUS TOTAL PRIZE 1 GM Vincent Keymer GER $100,000 $31,250 $131,250 2 GM Fabiano Caruana USA $65,000 $20,833 $85,833 T-3 GM Javokhir Sindarov UZB $42,500 $20,833 $63,333 T-3 GM Wesley So USA $42,500 $0 $50,000 T-5 GM Jorden van Foreest NED $18,000 $10,416 $28,416 T-5 GM Bogdan-Daniel Deac ROM $18,000 $10,416 $28,416 T-5 GM Anish Giri NED $18,000 $10,416 $28,416 T-5 GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu IND $18,000 $10,416 $28,416 T-5 GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave FRA $18,000 $10,416 $28,416 10 GM Alireza Firouzja FRA $10,000 $0 $10,000

"I still haven't fully taken in what happened it's been an amazing event for me," said Keymer. "I'm very happy with my performance, especially despite a setback in the middle. This is the biggest tournament victory of my career so far. I prepared less and focused more on having enough mental energy to be successful. I want to thank the organizers of the Grand Chess Tour, my coach Peter, my father and all the fans who supported and cheered for me."

The GCT now heads to Zagreb for Super Rapid Blitz Croatia, taking place from June 29 to July 6, 2026. As the second rapid and blitz event of the tour, the tournament will feature a total prize fund of $200,000 and include six full-tour participants alongside four wildcard players: Gukesh Dommaraju of India, Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, Bogdan-Daniel Deac of Romania, and Ivan Saric of Croatia.

The GCT features a total prize fund of $2 million across its 2026 season, including rapid and blitz events, classical tournaments, and the season-ending GCT Finals. At the conclusion of the regular season, the top four players will advance to the Finals at the newly expanded Saint Louis Chess Club, where the tour champion will be decided in knockout matches. The prize fund is provided by Super Foundation and the Saint Louis Chess Club, whose continued partnership has helped establish the tour as one of the premier competitions in elite chess.

The remaining 2026 GCT stops include:

Super Rapid Blitz Croatia: Jun. 29-Jul. 6, 2026 Zagreb, Croatia

Saint Louis Rapid Blitz: Jul. 31-Aug. 7, 2026 Saint Louis, USA

Sinquefield Cup: Aug. 8-21, 2026 Saint Louis, USA

GCT Finals: Aug. 21-28, 2026 Saint Louis, USA

For more information, visit grandchesstour.org.

Grand Chess Tour

Grand Chess Tour (GCT) is a circuit of international events, each demonstrating the highest level of organization for the world's best players. The legendary Garry Kasparov, one of the world's greatest ambassadors for chess, inspired the GCT and helped solidify the partnership between the organizers. For more information about the tour, please visit grandchesstour.org.

Super Foundation

The Super Foundation, a non-profit organization, is responsible for coordinating the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives of Super Technologies. Their goal is to support the advancement of health, education, and sports initiatives, with a special emphasis on promoting the game of chess and its myriad benefits within all the communities they serve.

Saint Louis Chess Club

The Saint Louis Chess Club is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making chess a vital part of the community and advancing Saint Louis's reputation as the nation's premier chess destination-the U.S. Chess Capital. In addition to hosting world-class tournaments and providing a welcoming space for casual and competitive play, the Club offers a robust slate of educational programming, including beginner lessons, chess improvement classes, lectures, and special events for players of all ages and skill levels.

Recognizing the cognitive, academic, and social benefits of chess, the Saint Louis Chess Club is deeply committed to scholastic education. The Club supports existing chess programs in area schools while actively developing new in-school and after-school initiatives that introduce students to the game and help young players thrive both on and off the board. For more information, visit www.saintlouischessclub.org.

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Contacts:

GCT Public Relations

Email: press@grandchesstour.org