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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2026 05:34 Uhr
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KDI Group: A New Asia Next World-class Destination Takes Shape In North Movement

A next-generation coastal destination is truly taking shape in North Nha Trang

A next-generation coastal destination is truly taking shape in North Nha Trang

NHA TRANG, Vietnam, May 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Nha Trang is experiencing a distinct geographical evolution, shifting the region's social and tourism energy toward an open, integrated model of coastal living. Vega City Nha Trang has rapidly transitioned into an active coastal enclave where daily routines, local heritage, and a contemporary social rhythm coexist. Rather than measuring its success through rigid statistics, the destination's appeal is best felt through its vibrant, undeniable pulse - a thriving popularity that has naturally earned it recognition from international media as an emerging cultural and lifestyle hub in Southeast Asia. Looking ahead, the area is set to further expand its regional presence through the introduction of high-altitude lifestyle resort concepts and immersive cultural venues.

The enclave's identity is anchored by its human energy and a continuous coastal rhythm that moves seamlessly from day to night. Dawn in the neighborhood begins with a community-driven pace: travelers walking through quiet art spaces, coastal runners along the waterfront, and open-front cafes welcoming early guests. As sundown approaches, this energy transforms into a sophisticated social scene. The waterfront area fills with an organic evening buzz, defined by sunset rituals, live music filtering through the sea air, and outdoor terraces crowded with local and international food enthusiasts experiencing dining concepts like Natura, Hispania, and Shibui. Even the local marine environment, highlighted by the 28-hectare V?n San Ð?o coral park, functions as an active backdrop for shared ecological awareness.

Rather than functioning as entertainment alone, the theatre has become part of the emotional and cultural identity of the northern coastline. This presence is physically embodied by the Ðó Theatre, a landmark that bridges regional folklore with modern stage technology. Hosting acclaimed original productions like "Life Puppets" (R?i Mo) and "Chum Show," the theater acts as a living cultural anchor, drawing diverse audiences into a shared emotional experience and shifting the regional arts conversation toward North Nha Trang.

This June, the ecosystem will introduce Vega Alora to complete the permanent residential layer of the destination. The residential and hospitality operations of the tower will be managed by The Ascott Limited under its lifestyle brand, lyf by Ascott. Complementing this, the tower's F&B and social spaces will be curated and managed by Central by Sunset Hospitality Group. Rather than functioning as a standalone real estate product, the oceanfront tower serves as a fluid gateway for individuals seeking to weave their daily lives into the area's established lifestyle, offering immediate access to the neighborhood's active social networks and cultural calendar.

Vega City is envisioned as an integrated destination ecosystem, reflecting the global trend of experiential travel

Vega City is envisioned as an integrated destination ecosystem, reflecting the global trend of experiential travel

Envisioned as an integrated destination ecosystem, the coastal enclave continues to expand its cultural and social framework to support the region's evolution. Upcoming milestones include the 1,500-capacity Vega International Conference Center scheduled for next year, followed in June 2027 by "Ðông Son Verse", an immersive technological space dedicated to Vietnamese cultural history. The introduction of Vega Alora, alongside these forthcoming anchors, completes the physical fabric of the neighborhood, allowing the destination to mature naturally. Something new is quietly unfolding in North Nha Trang, redefining how culture, community, and coastal life interact on the regional stage.

About KDI Group

KDI Group is a leading multi-industry corporation in Vietnam. As the master developer of Vega City Nha Trang, the group focuses on cultivating sustainable destinations that enrich regional tourism and preserve local cultural values.

Media Contact:

  • Email:info@kdiholdings.com.vn
  • Hotline: +84 243 987 3636
  • Website: kdiholdings.com.vn

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6221f99e-eb51-4648-9aa6-d74a5a31eabc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/852394ab-f9e8-43a6-adc4-0b2513a03e4b


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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