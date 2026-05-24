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PR Newswire
24.05.2026 05:54 Uhr
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China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT): The 26th CIFIT to Open in Xiamen This September, Preceded by Successful Guangzhou Roadshow

GUANGZHOU, China, May 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China International Fair for Investment & Trade (CIFIT) will take place from September 8 to 11 at the Xiamen International Expo Center, with Finland serving as this year's Guest Country of Honor and Guangdong as Guest Province of Honor. As a highly influential international investment event, CIFIT continues to support global connectivity and cross-border cooperation under its core mission of "Expanding Two-Way Investment, Jointly Facilitating Global Development," providing a platform for international exchange and business collaboration.

On May 21, the CIFIT organizing committee hosted a promotional event on the banks of the Pearl River in Guangzhou, bringing together more than 200 participants, including consular officials from the United States, Hungary, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, along with representatives from foreign chambers of commerce and executives from multinational firms and privately owned companies. The event highlighted key features and investment opportunities associated with this year's edition of CIFIT.

The roadshow centered on Guangdong's role as Guest Province of Honor and highlighted Guangzhou's strategic position as a major business and innovation hub within the Greater Bay Area. A new "1+2" format was introduced at the event, combining a main presentation session focused on policy incentives and business opportunities with two industry engagement activities in Guangzhou's Huadu District and Zhongshan's Cuiheng New District to facilitate targeted business connections and industrial cooperation.

The promotional event also incorporated a new conference-and-exhibition format aimed at enhancing on-site engagement and business networking. Nine themed exhibition areas were set up outside the main venue, featuring presentations on CIFIT highlights, Finland as Guest Country of Honor, Guangdong as Guest Province of Honor, CIFIT GIFT, the "Hailian Global Lounge at Cifit," as well as interactive showcases from Luckin Coffee and representatives of the Ethiopian coffee industry. Through product displays and interactive experiences, attendees were able to engage more directly with participating organizations and investment initiatives.

From Guangzhou to Xiamen, CIFIT looks forward to welcoming participants from around the world this September.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-26th-cifit-to-open-in-xiamen-this-september-preceded-by-successful-guangzhou-roadshow-302780737.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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