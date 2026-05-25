



Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - South Africa's banking, financial services, and insurance sector is entering a defining phase of transformation, driven by rapid technological advancements, changing customer expectations, evolving regulatory landscapes, and increasing demand for secure, agile, and inclusive financial ecosystems. Curated by Exito Media Concepts, a globally recognized B2B events and media organization, the BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit draws on deep industry expertise and international best practices to create a strategic platform for forward-looking conversations that accelerate financial innovation.As financial institutions across South Africa continue to modernize operations, adopt intelligent automation, and strengthen digital capabilities, the industry is laying the groundwork for greater resilience, operational efficiency, and long-term competitiveness. These efforts reflect South Africa's broader ambition to position itself as a leading financial innovation hub across the African continent while ensuring financial services remain accessible, secure, and future-ready.At the same time, this rapid evolution highlights critical priorities such as strengthening cybersecurity frameworks, ensuring data privacy compliance under POPIA and global standards, modernizing legacy infrastructure, enhancing real-time payment systems, and leveraging artificial intelligence to drive operational intelligence. Addressing these focus areas will be essential to creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and technologically advanced financial ecosystem.Event OverviewThe 36th Edition of the BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit - South Africa 2026 forms part of Exito's global summit series hosted across multiple international markets.As South Africa's BFSI sector continues to evolve through digital transformation, the summit will convene 200+ CTOs, CIOs, CISOs, Heads of Digital Transformation, IT Infrastructure Leaders, and senior decision-makers from the country's leading banking, financial services, and insurance organizations.Under the theme: "Recalibrating South Africa's Financial Edge"The summit will deliver strategic discussions focused on innovation, operational resilience, financial inclusion, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies shaping the future of finance.Date: 10th June 2026Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PMVenue: Focus Rooms - Universe, South AfricaThe summit is also CPD Certified, reinforcing its commitment to professional learning and industry advancement.Meet the VisionariesThe 36th Edition of the BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit - South Africa 2026 will feature some of the most influential leaders shaping South Africa's financial technology ecosystem.A few distinguished speakers joining the summit include:- Lelane Bezuidenhout, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Planning Institute of Southern Africa- Pragashani Reddy, Business Banking Exco: Executive Director - Digital, Absa Group- Meshack Ndwandwe, Chief Information Officer, First National Bank- Dr. Gavin Moss, CIO: Corporate Banking, Rand Merchant Bank- Sanisha Packirisamy, Chief Economist, Momentum Investments- Khetha Cele, Group Chief Information Officer, Ithala Development Finance Operation- Dr Thabang Chiloane, Head of Financial Inclusion and Public Policy The Banking Association South Africa- Pieter Geldenhuys, Futurist Keynote Speaker...and many more industry leaders and innovators.Key Topics to Be CoveredAttendees will explore South Africa's most pressing BFSI transformation priorities through focused discussions, including:- AI-Powered Financial Transformation Modernizing systems, driving automation, and unlocking new revenue opportunities through intelligent technologies.- Ethical Financing & Sustainable Growth Aligning profitability with ESG objectives, inclusivity, and long-term economic resilience.- Strengthening Cybersecurity Frameworks Designing resilient systems for threat detection, AI governance, compliance, and secure cloud adoption.- Financial Inclusion Through Technology Expanding access to digital banking through innovation-led financial accessibility initiatives.- Data Privacy & Regulatory Compliance Navigating POPIA and global compliance standards while ensuring trust and operational security.- Legacy Modernization for Agile Banking Transforming infrastructure to support scalability, flexibility, and innovation.- The Future of Customer Experience in BFSI Leveraging predictive insights and hyper-personalization to redefine banking engagement.BFSI 100 RecognitionA key highlight of the summit will be the BFSI 100, recognizing South Africa's most influential technology leaders across banking, financial services, and insurance.Curated through nominations, applications, research, and industry interviews, the BFSI 100 offers a definitive view of the visionaries shaping the future of South Africa's financial technology landscape.About ExitoExito stands for "success", a principle reflected in every experience we design.With over 15 years of experience, Exito is a globally recognized B2B events and media organization delivering 240+ conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, and emerging enterprise sectors.Through carefully curated agendas, global speaker communities, and market-driven insights, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes worldwide.For more details on the BFSI Innovation & Technology Summit - South Africa 2026, visit: https://bfsiitsummit.com/south-africa/For Media Enquiries, please contact:Prakruthi NayakaMedia and PR Executive, Exito Media ConceptsEmail: prakruthi.nayaka@exito-e.comSource: ExitoCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.