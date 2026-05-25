



Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - South Africa's manufacturing sector is entering a transformative era, driven by accelerating digital adoption, evolving global supply chain demands, sustainability imperatives, and the rapid integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. Curated by Exito Media Concepts, a globally recognized B2B events and media organization, the South Africa Manufacturing Show provides a strategic platform for industrial leaders to explore forward-thinking solutions that strengthen resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate industrial innovation.As South African manufacturers continue modernizing production ecosystems, adopting smart factory technologies, and investing in digital transformation initiatives, the sector is laying the foundation for enhanced competitiveness and long-term industrial sustainability. These developments reflect South Africa's broader ambition to strengthen its manufacturing base, increase GDP contribution, create jobs, and position itself as a leading industrial powerhouse across the African continent.At the same time, this industrial evolution highlights urgent priorities such as supply chain optimization, cybersecurity resilience in connected manufacturing environments, digital skills development, sustainable production practices, and the adoption of AI-driven operational intelligence. Addressing these focus areas will be essential to ensuring scalable growth, innovation-led productivity, and future-ready industrial transformation.Event OverviewThe 33rd Edition of the South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026 forms part of Exito's global event series hosted across more than 10 cities worldwide.As manufacturing continues to evolve through Industry 4.0 technologies, the summit will convene 150+ C-level executives, directors, technology leaders, and decision-makers from South Africa's leading manufacturing organizations, institutions, and government bodies.The event agenda has been meticulously designed to identify critical approaches needed to make informed business decisions, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital culture forward. Through strategic discussions focused on AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Smart Manufacturing, and other 4IR technologies, attendees will gain practical frameworks and actionable insights to accelerate transformation.Date: 11th June 2026Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PMVenue: Focus Rooms - Universe, South AfricaThe event is also CPD Certified, with attendees earning up to 8 hours of CPD points, reinforcing its commitment to professional development and industrial advancement.Meet the VisionariesThe 33rd Edition of the South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026 will feature some of South Africa's most influential manufacturing and industrial leaders.A few distinguished speakers joining the event include:Joseph Ndaba4IR Commissioner Chief Executive OfficerMafikeng Digital Innovation Hub (MDIHub)Irshaad KathradaChief Executive OfficerLocalisation Support FundTapiwa Samanga GroupChief Executive OfficerProduction Technologies Association of South AfricaSekhwela MokgalaGroup Chief Data & Digital OfficerMetair Investments LimitedPeter RobbChief Information OfficerOmnia HoldingsJolandie RossouwVice President Supply ChainSasolArnold ReddyHead of Supply Chain, Logistics & OperationsMahindra South AfricaMonama MataManufacturing DirectorReckitt...and many more industry leaders and innovators.Key Topics to Be CoveredAttendees will explore South Africa's most pressing manufacturing priorities through focused discussions, including:- Accelerating Automotive TransformationDriving innovation across vehicle manufacturing through digital production systems.- The Connected Supply ChainReinventing logistics, warehousing, and supply chain visibility through intelligent technologies.- Future-Ready ManufacturingIntegrating AI, robotics, and advanced analytics for scalable growth.- Cybersecurity for Smart FactoriesStrengthening industrial resilience against digital threats.- Mining the FutureDigitizing Africa's mining sector to improve productivity and sustainability.- Sustainable Industrial InnovationAligning manufacturing transformation with environmental and operational sustainability.- Operational Excellence through Data IntelligenceUsing predictive insights to optimize production performance and resource allocation.- Building the Workforce of TomorrowEquipping talent with digital and technical capabilities for Industry 4.0.Manufacturing 100 RecognitionA key highlight of the event will be the Manufacturing 100, recognizing South Africa's most influential leaders driving industrial innovation and transformation.This prestigious recognition celebrates the visionaries shaping the future of manufacturing through digital leadership, operational excellence, and strategic innovation.About ExitoExito stands for "success", a principle reflected in every experience we design.With over 15 years of experience, Exito is a globally recognized B2B events and media organization delivering 240+ conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, and emerging enterprise sectors.Through carefully curated agendas, global speaker communities, and market-driven insights, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes worldwide.For more details on the South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026, visit: https://manufacturingitsummit.com/south-africa/For Media Enquiries, please contact: Prakruthi Nayaka Media and PR Executive, Exito Media Concepts Email: prakruthi.nayaka@exito-e.comSource: ExitoCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.