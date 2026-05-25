Recalibrating South Africa's Industrial Edge
11th June 2026
Focus Rooms - Universe, South Africa
Johannesburg, South Africa, May 25, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - South Africa's manufacturing sector is entering a transformative era, driven by accelerating digital adoption, evolving global supply chain demands, sustainability imperatives, and the rapid integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies. Curated by Exito Media Concepts, a globally recognized B2B events and media organization, the South Africa Manufacturing Show provides a strategic platform for industrial leaders to explore forward-thinking solutions that strengthen resilience, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate industrial innovation.
As South African manufacturers continue modernizing production ecosystems, adopting smart factory technologies, and investing in digital transformation initiatives, the sector is laying the foundation for enhanced competitiveness and long-term industrial sustainability. These developments reflect South Africa's broader ambition to strengthen its manufacturing base, increase GDP contribution, create jobs, and position itself as a leading industrial powerhouse across the African continent.
At the same time, this industrial evolution highlights urgent priorities such as supply chain optimization, cybersecurity resilience in connected manufacturing environments, digital skills development, sustainable production practices, and the adoption of AI-driven operational intelligence. Addressing these focus areas will be essential to ensuring scalable growth, innovation-led productivity, and future-ready industrial transformation.
Event Overview
The 33rd Edition of the South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026 forms part of Exito's global event series hosted across more than 10 cities worldwide.
As manufacturing continues to evolve through Industry 4.0 technologies, the summit will convene 150+ C-level executives, directors, technology leaders, and decision-makers from South Africa's leading manufacturing organizations, institutions, and government bodies.
The event agenda has been meticulously designed to identify critical approaches needed to make informed business decisions, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital culture forward. Through strategic discussions focused on AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Smart Manufacturing, and other 4IR technologies, attendees will gain practical frameworks and actionable insights to accelerate transformation.
Date: 11th June 2026
Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Venue: Focus Rooms - Universe, South Africa
The event is also CPD Certified, with attendees earning up to 8 hours of CPD points, reinforcing its commitment to professional development and industrial advancement.
Meet the Visionaries
The 33rd Edition of the South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026 will feature some of South Africa's most influential manufacturing and industrial leaders.
A few distinguished speakers joining the event include:
Joseph Ndaba
4IR Commissioner Chief Executive Officer
Mafikeng Digital Innovation Hub (MDIHub)
Irshaad Kathrada
Chief Executive Officer
Localisation Support Fund
Tapiwa Samanga Group
Chief Executive Officer
Production Technologies Association of South Africa
Sekhwela Mokgala
Group Chief Data & Digital Officer
Metair Investments Limited
Peter Robb
Chief Information Officer
Omnia Holdings
Jolandie Rossouw
Vice President Supply Chain
Sasol
Arnold Reddy
Head of Supply Chain, Logistics & Operations
Mahindra South Africa
Monama Mata
Manufacturing Director
Reckitt
...and many more industry leaders and innovators.
Key Topics to Be Covered
Attendees will explore South Africa's most pressing manufacturing priorities through focused discussions, including:
- Accelerating Automotive Transformation
Driving innovation across vehicle manufacturing through digital production systems.
- The Connected Supply Chain
Reinventing logistics, warehousing, and supply chain visibility through intelligent technologies.
- Future-Ready Manufacturing
Integrating AI, robotics, and advanced analytics for scalable growth.
- Cybersecurity for Smart Factories
Strengthening industrial resilience against digital threats.
- Mining the Future
Digitizing Africa's mining sector to improve productivity and sustainability.
- Sustainable Industrial Innovation
Aligning manufacturing transformation with environmental and operational sustainability.
- Operational Excellence through Data Intelligence
Using predictive insights to optimize production performance and resource allocation.
- Building the Workforce of Tomorrow
Equipping talent with digital and technical capabilities for Industry 4.0.
Manufacturing 100 Recognition
A key highlight of the event will be the Manufacturing 100, recognizing South Africa's most influential leaders driving industrial innovation and transformation.
This prestigious recognition celebrates the visionaries shaping the future of manufacturing through digital leadership, operational excellence, and strategic innovation.
About Exito
Exito stands for "success", a principle reflected in every experience we design.
With over 15 years of experience, Exito is a globally recognized B2B events and media organization delivering 240+ conferences annually across technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, healthcare, manufacturing, and emerging enterprise sectors.
Through carefully curated agendas, global speaker communities, and market-driven insights, Exito creates platforms that foster strategic collaboration, accelerate innovation adoption, and drive measurable business outcomes worldwide.
For more details on the South Africa Manufacturing Show 2026, visit: https://manufacturingitsummit.com/south-africa/
For Media Enquiries, please contact: Prakruthi Nayaka Media and PR Executive, Exito Media Concepts Email: prakruthi.nayaka@exito-e.com
Source: Exito
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