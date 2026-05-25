Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Name Record Date Meeting Date Type Apex Critical Metals Corp. June 8, 2026 July 10, 2026 AG Ashley Gold Corp. June 9, 2026 July 14, 2026 AS Athena Gold Corporation June 9, 2026 July 24, 2026 AS CORE SILVER CORP. * May 12, 2026 June 16, 2026 AGS Canasil Resources Inc. June 12, 2026 July 21, 2026 AGS EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP June 8, 2026 July 23, 2026 AS Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. May 20, 2026 June 30, 2026 AG FTI Foodtech International Inc* May 19, 2026 June 25, 2026 A Fluent Corp. June 12, 2026 July 28, 2026 AS Forsys Metals Corp % May 22, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS Future Fuels Inc. June 9, 2026 July 14, 2026 AG GINSMS Inc. May 26, 2026 June 26, 2026 AS Information Services Corporation May 27, 2026 June 26, 2026 S Matachewan Consolidated Mines * May 26, 2026 June 30, 2026 AG Metasphere Labs Inc. * May 27, 2026 July 9, 2026 AS Mineros S.A. June 1, 2026 July 13, 2026 S Netramark Holdings Inc June 5, 2026 July 13, 2026 AGS NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc.% April 10, 2026 May 25, 2026 AS Omega Pacific Resources Inc. June 9, 2026 July 15, 2026 A Orecap Invest Corp. May 29, 2026 July 14, 2026 AGS Playgon Games Inc. May 25, 2026 June 29, 2026 AGS Pulsar Helium Inc. June 12, 2026 July 17, 2026 AGS Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. * July 7, 2026 August 18, 2026 AG Roland Mineral Enterprises Corp June 9, 2026 July 14, 2026 AS SAPUTO INC June 12, 2026 August 7, 2026 A Sabio Holdings Inc. * May 13, 2026 July 10, 2026 AG Sable Resources Ltd. June 8, 2026 July 14, 2026 AS Sankamap Metals Inc. June 9, 2026 July 15, 2026 A Skull Ridge Gold Corp. June 12, 2026 July 22, 2026 AGS Stardust Metal Corp. June 1, 2026 July 14, 2026 AGS TOTAL TELCOM INC June 15, 2026 July 17, 2026 AG Torrent Gold Inc. June 11, 2026 July 17, 2026 A Uranium Royalty Corp June 15, 2026 July 20, 2026 S VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC May 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 S Verses AI Inc. % April 24, 2026 June 10, 2026 A Viridian Metals Inc. May 15, 2026 June 22, 2026 AS Vitality Products Inc. June 11, 2026 July 21, 2026 AG Volta Metals Ltd. June 10, 2026 July 15, 2026 AGS Xigem Technologies Corp. * May 19, 2026 June 30, 2026 AGS

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298384

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)