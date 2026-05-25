Soaring energy costs have grabbed headlines around the world the past two months, but prices across the solar supply chain are marching to their own beat, writes Hanwei Wu of OPIS. Oversupply in Asia continues to distort markets, with either sharp price falls or tepid price gains.From the magazine The Global Polysilicon Marker (GPM) has hardly moved since the latest outbreak of war in the Middle East. The OPIS benchmark for polysilicon produced outside China was assessed at $19.138/kg, or $0.040/W, as of April 14, only up 1% from Feb. 24, the week the war in Iran started. Over the same period, ...

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