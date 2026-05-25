VASRO has published an update report on Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company - Luberef following the company's Q1 2026 results.

The core investment message is unchanged: Luberef remains a focused base-oils platform with a strong balance sheet, visible execution milestones, and a defined path toward product-mix improvement as Growth II moves closer to completion.

Q1 2026 was not a normalized run-rate quarter. It was an execution checkpoint - and the checkpoint was constructive.

Revenue reached SAR 2.158bn, up 1.4% year-on-year and 37.6% quarter-on-quarter. Net income increased to SAR 258m, up 16.5% year-on-year and 135.0% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA came in at SAR 337m, while EPS rose to SAR 1.53. The result was supported mainly by stronger by-product crack margins and higher sequential volumes, while base-oil volumes and base-oil crack margins remained softer year-on-year.

The key read-through is resilience. Luberef stayed profitable and cash-flow positive during a capital-intensive phase. Free cash flow remained positive at SAR 41m despite SAR 153m of capex and working-capital timing effects linked to the Growth II investment cycle. The balance sheet also remained strong, with negative gearing of -12% and ROACE of 23%.

Operational execution remains the central driver of the equity story. Growth II progressed to 71%, with completion still targeted for H2 2026. The company also expanded its GCC commercial footprint through term contracts in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. In parallel, preparation for aramcoULTRA Group III continued through additive-company engagement and OEM approval work.

In VASRO's view, Luberef should not be assessed on volume alone. The investment case rests on execution discipline, margin quality, product-mix improvement, cash conversion, and the company's ability to translate Growth II into stronger medium-term earnings quality.

VASRO reiterates its BUY recommendation and raises the target price to SAR 136.00 from SAR 123.00. Based on the report's reference price of SAR 127.30, this implies 6.8% price upside. Including the FY2026E dividend per share estimate of SAR 4.88, expected total shareholder return amounts to approximately 10.7%.

VASRO's conviction rests on four points: earnings resilience remained visible in Q1; Growth II remains on track; GCC term contracts and Group III preparation support future placement quality; and the net cash balance sheet preserves strategic and capital-return flexibility.

FY2026 remains an execution year. The point is not that the cycle is already normalized. The point is that the value bridge remains intact.

Q1 did not reset the Luberef thesis. It strengthened the execution case.

Company identifiers:

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company - Luberef

WKN: A3D52Q

ISIN: SA15M1HH2NH5

Bloomberg: LUBEREF:AB

Access the Update - 22 May 2026