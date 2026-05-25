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PR Newswire
25.05.2026 08:42 Uhr
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XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery: XCMG Chairman Yang Dongsheng Joins Xuzhou Delegation on Economic and Trade Visits to Indonesia and Australia

XUZHOU, China, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery, recently joined a Xuzhou municipal delegation on economic and trade visits to Indonesia and Australia, aimed at strengthening international cooperation and expanding global partnerships.

During the visit to Indonesia, Yang accompanied the delegation in meetings with major local business groups, including Sinar Mas Group and PT Gaya Makmur Tractors (GM Tractors), and visited PT.XCMG Indonesian Group and other overseas-invested enterprises from Xuzhou.

The engagements facilitated the signing of a series of cooperation agreements between XCMG and partners such as Sinar Mas Group and GM Tractors. Delegation leaders noted that Xuzhou is accelerating efforts to build a world-class construction machinery industry cluster and expressed expectations for deeper communication, expanded cooperation, and shared growth.

The delegation also reviewed XCMG Indonesia's business development, market expansion, and progress in digitalization and intelligent transformation. Through a centralized operations platform, they observed real-time equipment performance and regional market deployment, highlighting XCMG's advancing capabilities in global operations and digital management.

Strengthening economic and trade ties with Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) member countries, including Australia, remains a key priority for Xuzhou's high-level opening-up strategy.

In Perth, the delegation attended an open day event hosted by XCMG and Brooks Hire Service Pty Ltd. The event brought together nearly 100 representatives, including Fu Lihua, Consul General of China in Perth, Douglas Brooks, CEO of Brooks Hire Service Pty Ltd, and members from the Australia China Business Council and China Chamber of Commerce in Australia. Multiple product procurement agreements were signed on-site.

Fu highlighted the strong complementarity between China's manufacturing capabilities and its vast market with Australia's economy.

Yang noted that cooperation between Chinese and Australian enterprises represents not only opportunity but also growing certainty, adding that the partnership between XCMG and its Australian counterpart reflects this trend in a tangible way.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of Fortescue, where they toured its "Hive" autonomous mining operations command center and held discussions with Fortescue Metals and Operations CEO Dino Otranto. Both sides expressed intentions to further expand cooperation and jointly contribute to the development of green mining worldwide.

XCMG will continue working with local partners to build efficient, green, and safe industrial ecosystems, contributing to global economic cooperation and the sustainable development of the construction machinery industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986876/20260430080447_6669_78.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-chairman-yang-dongsheng-joins-xuzhou-delegation-on-economic-and-trade-visits-to-indonesia-and-australia-302780982.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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