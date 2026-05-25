Researchers have developed a low-temperature, hydrogen peroxide-mediated oxidative liquefaction process to recycle end-of-life solar panels by selectively breaking down polymers into useful chemical feedstocks. The proposed method reduces energy consumption, eliminates hazardous solvents, and minimizes landfill waste compared to traditional recycling techniques.Researchers at Xi'an Jiaotong University in China have developed a novel end-of-life (EoL) solar module recycling process that uses oxidative liquefaction (OL) at comparatively low temperatures to exploit selective oxidative degradation ...

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