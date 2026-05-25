California-based Inlyte Energy plans pilot projects in Switzerland and the United States this year to demonstrate its iron-sodium battery technology for data centers and utility-scale energy storage applications. USA California-based sodium-iron battery startup Inlyte Energy is preparing to deploy its technology in two major pilot programs in 2026, aiming to prove the systems' viability as a safe, long-duration backup power source. The company is specifically targeting the rapidly growing data center market, positioning its technology as an alternative to fossil fuel generators and conventional ...

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