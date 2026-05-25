MacGregor Group AB: MacGregor's first quarter 2026 interim report: A strong start to 2026 with continued positive momentum in orders and profitability

MACGREGOR PRESS RELEASE, 25 MAY 2026, 9AM CEST

MacGregor's Q1 performance*

? MacGregor's first quarter 2026 was characterised by good order intake and continued strong profitability.

? Orders received decreased by 7% compared to Q1 2025 and totalled EUR 252.3 (271.5) million.

? The order book amounted to EUR 1,087.0 (31 Dec 2025: 1,059.6) million at the end of the period.

? Sales increased by 6 percent and totalled EUR 230.7 (Q1 2025: 218.5) million.

? Adjusted EBITDA increased by 22 percent and amounted to EUR 34.9 (28.6) million, representing 15.1 (13.1) percent of sales.

? Adjusted EBIT increased by 30 percent and amounted to EUR 32.1 (24.6) million, representing 13.9 (11.3) percent of sales. The items affecting comparability mainly related to strategy acceleration projects and selected restructuring initiatives.

? EBIT increased by 23 percent and amounted to EUR 28.5 (23.1) million.

? Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totalled EUR 31.0 (25.4) million.

? The leverage ratio improved to 0.30 (31 Dec 2025: 0.54).



MacGregor's key figures



MEUR Q1/26 Q1/25 Change 2025 LTM* Orders received 252.3 271.5 -7% 835.0 815.8 Order book, end of period 1,087.0 1,111.5 -2% 1,059.6 1,087.0 Sales 230.7 218.5 6% 827.6 839.7 Adjusted EBITDA 34.9 28.6 22% 113.3 119.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin. % 15.1% 13.1% 13.7% 14.2% EBITDA 31.2 27.1 15% 93.9 98.1 EBITDA margin. % 13.5% 12.4% 11.3% 11.7% Adjusted EBIT 32.1 24.6 30% 98.5 106.0 Adjusted EBIT margin. % 13.9% 11.3% 11.9% 12.6% EBIT 28.5 23.1 23% 69.0 74.4 EBIT margin. % 12.3% 10.6% 8.3% 8.9% Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes** 31.0 25.4 22% 113.0 118.7 Net interest bearing debt. end of period 35.4 61.6 Leverage ratio 0.30 0.54

* Based on MacGregor's management reporting as part of Hiab Oyj from 2024 until 31 July 2025 and based on the consolidated accounts of the group from August 2025. All figures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

** The figures for 2025 are based on management reporting while the figures from 1 January 2026 are based on IFRS.



MacGregor CEO Jonas Gustavsson:



"The first quarter of 2026 marks a solid start to our first full year as a standalone company.



Our orders received totalled EUR 252.3 million, representing a 7% decrease compared to the first quarter of the previous year. The decline was driven by the Merchant division, where orders fell by 24%, largely due to an exceptionally high level of Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) contracting in the prior-year period. Excluding this one-off peak, order intake remained at a solid level, supported by continued strong demand for solutions for container, cruise, and general cargo vessels. Our order backlog remains robust, providing good visibility ahead.



Sales increased by 6% to EUR 230.7 million, driven by the Merchant division, where we had a high level of completed projects during the quarter. Adjusted EBIT increased by 30% to EUR 32.1 million, corresponding to a margin of 13.9%. The improvement was driven by higher sales, active cost management, disciplined project execution and continued progress in implementing our Full Ahead strategy.



We began 2026 with positive momentum and a clear commitment to executing our Full Ahead strategy, and we will maintain this focus and energy throughout the year."

Please find the full interim report attached.

The interim report for the period April-June 2026 will be published on 19 August 2026.

This is information that MacGregor Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9am CEST on 25 May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Joakim Andersson, CFO, MacGregor, tel. +46 706126124

Kirsi Varkemaa, Communications Director, MacGregor, +358 505222600

About MacGregor

MacGregor enables sustainable global maritime and offshore operations by maximising efficiency in cargo and load handling. With decades of experience, a global presence, and a strong portfolio of innovative technologies and services, MacGregor creates lifetime value to its customers.

MacGregor solutions are designed to perform with the sea, helping the customers enhance safety, reduce environmental impact, and optimise operational efficiency from newbuilding to upgrades and modernisations.

In 2025, MacGregor's sales totalled approximately EUR 830 million, and it employs about 2,000 people in 30 countries. www.macgregor.com