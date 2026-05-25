DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 305.9822 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61251298 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 428484 EQS News ID: 2332764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2332764&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)