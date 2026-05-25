DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-May-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.0944 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14279039 CODE: U10C LN ISIN: LU1407890547 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890547 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10C LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 428510 EQS News ID: 2332816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 25, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)