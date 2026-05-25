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ACCESS Newswire
25.05.2026 10:02 Uhr
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Eckem Holdings Berhad Launches Prospectus in Preparation for ACE Market Listing

SHAH ALAM, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2026 / Eckem Holdings Berhad ("Eckem Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a specialty industrial chemical solutions provider in Malaysia, which also undertakes the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, today unveiled its prospectus in conjunction with its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

From L-R: Mr. Jack Tan , Executive Director of Eckem Holdings Berhad; Mr. Tan Kwang Wah , Managing Director of Eckem Holdings Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan , Managing Director of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Mr. Danny Wong , Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

The IPO comprises a public issue of 125.00 million new ordinary shares, representing 20.00% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 625.00 million shares, as well as an offer for sale of 62.50 million existing shares, representing 10.00% of the enlarged issued share capital. Based on the IPO price of RM0.12 per share, the public issue is expected to raise gross proceeds of RM15.00 million for the Group.

Proceeds from the public issue will be utilised as follows:

  • RM6.00 million for the construction of a new corporate office, warehouse and laboratory to strengthen the Group's operational infrastructure.

  • RM2.00 million for the expansion of a new production line for the rubber products segment to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

  • RM1.45 million for the repayment of bank borrowings to optimise the Group's capital structure.

  • RM1.75 million for working capital requirements to support the Group's ongoing business operations.

  • RM3.80 million for the defrayment of listing expenses associated with the IPO exercise.

Mr. Tan Khai Jeik (Jack Tan), Executive Director of Eckem Holdings Berhad, said, "The launch of our prospectus marks a significant milestone in Eckem Holdings' corporate journey. Over the years, we have built strong relationships with industrial customers by providing reliable supply, application formulation support and technical expertise. Through this IPO, we aim to strengthen our operational capabilities, expand our infrastructure and enhance our ability to support customers' application requirements to support Malaysia's manufacturing sector."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, added, "Eckem Holdings has established a solid presence within the specialty industrial chemicals segment through its ability to deliver customised chemical solutions and maintain strong customer relationships. With Malaysia's industrial and manufacturing sectors continuing to expand, the Group is well-positioned to capture future opportunities and generate sustainable growth following its listing on the ACE Market."

The Group serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries, comprising downstream industrial users in the manufacturing segment, as well as compounders and resellers. The Group primarily serves customers in Malaysia, which accounted for approximately 94% of its revenue in FYE 2025, while also maintaining a presence in overseas markets, including China, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as other international markets.

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for this IPO.

###

ABOUT ECKEM HOLDINGS BERHAD

Based in Malaysia, Eckem Holdings Berhad ("Eckem Holdings", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is principally involved in the distribution, sales and application formulation of specialty industrial chemical products, serving downstream industrial users in the manufacturing segment, compounders and resellers. The Group also undertakes the manufacturing and trading of rubber products, comprising personal care and lifestyle products. Since the establishment of Eckem Sdn Bhd in 2007, Eckem Holdings has built a strong reputation for delivering customised specialty industrial chemical solutions, reliable supply and technical support that enhance customers' production processes. Moving forward, the Group aims to strengthen its operational capabilities and expand its market presence to support the growing demand for specialty industrial chemical products within Malaysia's industrial ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.eckem.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Eckem Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan
Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Mandy Tan
Email: m.tan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Eckem Holdings Berhad



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/eckem-holdings-berhad-launches-prospectus-in-preparation-for-ace-market-listing-1170290

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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