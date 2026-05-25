Cygnus Metals Ltd: Final assays for Golden Eye ahead of Resource Update

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS:

Strong drilling results from the Golden Eye deposit at Chibougamau, including high-grade intervals of up to 39.5g/t AuEq (35.0g/t Au, 3.1% Cu & 30.6g/t Ag) over 3m

Results are in line with Cygnus' strategy to convert Inferred Resources into the higher confidence Indicated category. Results include: 8.4m at 16.3g/t AuEq (14.4g/t Au, 1.3% Cu & 12.5g/t Ag) (LDR-26-18); Including 3m at 39.5g/t AuEq (35.0g/t Au, 3.1% Cu & 30.6g/t Ag) 3.6m at 15.7g/t AuEq (12.4g/t Au, 2.2% Cu & 22.3g/t Ag) (LDR-26-17)- Including 2.5m at 22.3g/t AuEq (17.8g/t Au, 3.0% Cu & 31.1g/t Ag) 3.5m at 6.8g/t AuEq (4.9g/t Au, 1.3% Cu & 11.3g/t Ag) (LDR-26-17); 6.6m at 6.5g/t AuEq (5.4g/t Au, 0.7% Cu & 5.1g/t Ag) (LDR-26-25); 4.7m at 3.6g/t AuEq (2.7g/t Au, 0.6% Cu & 6.3g/t Ag) (LDR-26-20); and 1.9m at 10.9g/t AuEq (8.2g/t Au, 1.8% Cu & 17.3g/t Ag) (LDR-26-23)

Golden Eye Mineral Resource stands at 0.5Mt at 5.6g/t AuEq for 91koz AuEq Indicated and 1.2Mt at 4.6g/t AuEq for 182koz AuEq Inferred 1

At Gwillim, drilling has commenced targeting high-grade historic intersections with the aim of establishing an initial resource. Historic intersections 2 include: 7.6m at 38.1g/t Au from 314.9m (87-KOD-18); 15.2m at 9.4g/t Au from 155.1m (87-KOD-1); and 16.4m at 8.3g/t Au from 168.3m (87-KOD-10)



Gwillim assays are expected towards the end of the quarter, with this program being co-funded by JV partner Alamos Gold, which has a market capitalisation of ~C$23B.

Cygnus Executive Chairman David Southam said : "These results are consistent with our strategy to upgrade more of the inferred resource to the more valuable Indicated category.



"We have also started our first program with joint venture partner Alamos Gold at the highly promising Gwillim gold prospect and look forward to providing updates towards the end of this quarter".

TORONTO and PERTH, Western Australia, May 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5; TSXV: CYG; OTCQB: CYGGF) ("Cygnus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final infill drilling results from the Golden Eye deposit and the start of exploration drilling at the Gwillim gold prospect, both within its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec.

The Golden Eye results and the Gwillim drilling program are part of Cygnus' dual track strategy to upgrade inferred resources and drive overall resource growth at Chibougamau.

Recent drill results from Golden Eye are from the winter drill program with three rigs operating on the ice to convert Inferred resources into the higher confidence Indicated category. In total, 15 holes were drilled for 5,632 metres, with all results now received. The most recent results include:

8.4m at 16.3g/t AuEq (14.4g/t Au, 1.3% Cu & 12.5g/t Ag) (LDR-26-18); Including 3m at 39.5g/t AuEq (35.0g/t Au, 3.1% Cu & 30.6g/t Ag)

(LDR-26-18); 3.6m at 15.7g/t AuEq (12.4g/t Au, 2.2% Cu & 22.3g/t Ag) (LDR-26-17); Including 2.5m at 22.3g/t AuEq (17.8g/t Au, 3.0% Cu & 31.1g/t Ag)

(LDR-26-17); 3.5m at 6.8g/t AuEq (4.9g/t Au, 1.3% Cu & 11.3g/t Ag) (LDR-26-17);

(LDR-26-17); 6.6m at 6.5g/t AuEq (5.4g/t Au, 0.7% Cu & 5.1g/t Ag) (LDR-26-25);

(LDR-26-25); 4.7m at 3.6g/t AuEq (2.7g/t Au, 0.6% Cu & 6.3g/t Ag) (LDR-26-20); and

(LDR-26-20); and 1.9m at 10.9g/t AuEq (8.2g/t Au, 1.8% Cu & 17.3g/t Ag) (LDR-26-23).





These results are in addition to previously released results3 of:

5.9m at 28.8g/t AuEq (24.8g/t Au, 2.7% Cu & 31.5g/t Ag) (LDR-26-12A); Including 1.0m at 105.5g/t AuEq (102.9g/t Au, 1.4% Cu & 53.0g/t Ag)

(LDR-26-12A); 7.7m at 4.0g/t AuEq (2.7g/t Au, 0.8% Cu & 8.2g/t Ag) (LDR-26-12A);

(LDR-26-12A); 11.5m at 4.3g/t AuEq (2.5g/t Au, 1.1% Cu & 26.1g/t Ag) (LDR-26-13); Including 0.8m at 31.2g/t AuEq (13.3g/t Au, 11.9% Cu & 141.8g/t Ag) and

(LDR-26-13); 6.7m at 5.9g/t AuEq (4.4g/t Au, 1.0% Cu & 9g/t Ag) (LDR-26-14); Including 2.0m at 13.8g/t AuEq (10.3g/t Au, 2.4% Cu & 21.0g/t Ag)





(LDR-26-14);

The results continue to demonstrate the continuity and grade of mineralisation at Golden Eye, which is characterised by gold-rich mineralisation and associated copper and silver. All results will now be incorporated into an updated resource, which currently contains 0.5Mt at 5.6g/t AuEq for 91koz AuEq Indicated and 1.2Mt at 4.6g/t AuEq for 182koz AuEq Inferred.1

Golden Eye was a new resource defined by Cygnus in 2025. The deposit is shallow, located within 100m of surface and has existing infrastructure in place with double ramp access to within 140m of the deposit. Being located within 3km of the process plant makes Golden Eye an exciting near term development opportunity for future study work.

In line with the Company's strategy of resource growth, exploration is being conducted in conjunction with resource conversion drilling. The Company currently has two rigs operating with one rig targeting gold mineralisation at Gwillim, aiming to establish a new resource utilising historic high-grade intersections. These intersections2 include:

7.6m at 38.1g/t Au from 314.9m (87-KOD-18);

(87-KOD-18); 15.2m at 9.4g/t Au from 155.1m (87-KOD-1); and

(87-KOD-1); and 16.4m at 8.3g/t Au from 168.3m (87-KOD-10).





Drilling results are expected towards the end of the quarter, with this program being co-funded by JV partner Alamos Gold.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the team continues to work on unlocking the potential of the district with near-term drill targets at Copper Rand and Joe Mann.

The Chibougamau area has well-established infrastructure giving the Project a significant head start as a copper-gold development opportunity. This infrastructure includes a 900,000tpa processing facility, local mining town, sealed highway, airport, regional rail infrastructure and 25kV hydro power to the processing site. Significantly, the Chibougamau processing facility is the only base metal processing facility within a 250km radius which includes a number of other advanced copper and gold projects.

Figure 1: Golden Eye resource with results from infill campaign, incl 5.9m at 28.8g/t AuEq and 8.4m at 16.3g/t AuEq.

Figure 2: Three drill rigs completing Golden Eye resource conversion program on the engineered ice pad (March 2026).

This announcement also includes the full set of historic drill intersections (refer Appendix C) from the Corner Bay Mineral Resource Estimate reported by the Company on 17 September 2025. All material results to the Mineral Resource Estimate were previously reported under the JORC Code 2012 and the additional intervals are included only for ongoing contextual references.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Cygnus.

David Southam

Executive Chair

T: +61 8 6118 1627

E: info@cygnusmetals.com Nicholas Kwong

President & CEO

T: +1 416 892 5076

E: info@cygnusmetals.com Media:

Paul Armstrong

Read Corporate

T: +61 8 9388 1474



About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG, OTCQB: CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections regarding estimates, resources and reserves; planned production and operating costs profiles; planned capital requirements; and planned strategies and corporate objectives. Such forward looking statements/projections are estimates for discussion purposes only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Cygnus' control. Cygnus makes no representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of the projections and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements/projections based on new information, future events or otherwise except to the extent required by applicable laws. While the information contained in this release has been prepared in good faith, neither Cygnus or any of its directors, officers, agents, employees or advisors give any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this release. Accordingly, to the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Cygnus, its directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability whether direct or indirect, express or limited, contractual, tortuous, statutory or otherwise, in respect of the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any of the opinions contained in this release or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this release.

End Notes

Refer to Cygnus' ASX announcement dated 17 September 2025 and subsequent technical report dated 31 October 2025 titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Chibougamau Hub and Spoke Complex, Québec, Canada" prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code (2012 Edition). Refer to Cygnus' ASX announcement titled "Two new mineralised gold prospects for resource growth" dated 20 January 2026. Refer to Cygnus' ASX announcement titled "High-grade assays results from Golden Eye deposit" dated 16 April 2026.





Qualified Persons and Compliance Statements

The scientific and technical information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr Louis Beaupre, the Quebec Exploration Manager of Cygnus, a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The Exploration Results disclosed in this announcement are also based on and fairly represent information and supporting documentation compiled by Mr Beaupre. Mr Beaupre holds options and performance rights in Cygnus. Mr Beaupre is a member of the Ordre des ingenieurs du Quebec (P. Eng.), a Registered Overseas Professional Organisation as defined in the ASX Listing Rules, and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which has been undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Beaupre consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which they appear.

The information in this release that relates to the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chibougamau Project reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101 was released by Cygnus in an announcement titled 'Major Resource Update' released to the ASX on 17 September 2025. Details of the Mineral Resource Estimate are included in Appendix B.

Individual grades for the metals included in the metal equivalents calculations for the Mineral Resource Estimate, as well as the price assumptions, metallurgical recoveries and metal equivalent calculations themselves, are in Appendix B of this release. Individual grades for the metals included in the metal equivalents calculation for the exploration results are in Appendix A and C of this release.

Metal equivalents for the exploration results in this announcement have been calculated at a copper price of US$9,370/tonne, gold price of US$2,400/oz and silver price of US$30/oz, with copper equivalents calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.73681)+(Ag(g/t) x 0.00921) and gold equivalents are calculated based on the formula AuEq(g/t) = Au(g/t) + (Cu(%) x 1.35719) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.0125). Metallurgical recovery factors have been applied to the copper equivalents calculations for the exploration results, with copper metallurgical recovery assumed at 95% and gold metallurgical recovery assumed at 85% based upon historical production at the Chibougamau Processing Facility, and the metallurgical results contained in Cygnus' announcement dated 28 January 2025. It is the Company's view that all elements in the copper and gold equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

Cygnus is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in these announcements, and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

APPENDIX A - Significant Intersections from Exploration Drilling at Golden Eye

Coordinates given in UTM NAD83 (Zone 18). Intercept lengths may not add up due to rounding to the appropriate reporting precision. At Golden Eye, significant intersections reported above 1g/t AuEq over widths of greater than 1m. True width estimated to be between 70-90% of downhole thickness.

Hole ID X Y Z Depth (m) Azi Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (g/t) LDR-26-15 549489 5525283 376 288 237 -66 225.9 229.0 3.1 3.7 0.7 0.3 1.2 LDR-26-16



549560



5525346



376



400



216



-60



246.5 247.6 1.1 6.0 3.8 0.8 4.9 - 295.5 298.1 2.6 1.0 2.3 0.1 2.4 - 314.5 321.0 6.6 5.2 2.1 0.3 2.6 inc 314.5 316.3 1.9 9.4 6.4 0.5 7.1 LDR-26-17



549386



5525394



376



300



217



-63



164.7 166.1 1.4 3.0 0.1 0.9 1.3 - 191.6 193.0 1.4 3.7 0.8 0.9 2.0 - 210.1 212.3 2.3 1.4 1.5 0.3 1.9 - 218.0 221.6 3.6 22.3 12.4 2.2 15.7 inc 218.6 221.1 2.5 31.1 17.8 3.0 22.3 - 284.0 287.5 3.5 11.3 4.9 1.3 6.8 inc 286.0 287.5 1.5 19.7 9.6 2.3 13.0 LDR-26-18



549576



5525247



376



340



230



-60



135.4 143.8 8.4 12.5 14.4 1.3 16.3 inc 136.4 139.3 3.0 30.6 35.0 3.1 39.5 - 245.4 248.3 3.0 4.6 0.9 0.4 1.5 LDR-26-19



549477



5525382



376



354



215



-55



261.0 263.7 2.7 6.5 3.2 0.6 4.2 - 287.7 292.9 5.3 2.1 1.2 0.2 1.5 - 304.5 306.0 1.6 1.0 2.6 0.0 2.7 LDR-26-20



549389



5525497



376



381



221



-57



329.6 334.2 4.7 6.3 2.7 0.6 3.6 inc 329.6 330.7 1.2 8.9 7.6 0.8 8.8 LDR-26-21



549430



5525418



376



357



225



-58



256.0 257.1 1.1 1.0 1.5 0.2 1.8 - 262.3 264.7 2.4 3.7 2.0 0.4 2.7 - 322.3 324.8 2.6 6.1 3.8 0.6 4.7 LDR-26-22



549521



5525533



376



597



231



-59



456.0 462.0 6.0 1.5 1.2 0.4 1.7 inc 460.0 462.0 2.0 2.5 2.4 0.6 3.3 - 503.0 505.5 2.5 3.0 0.7 0.5 1.5 LDR-26-23



549389



5525497



376



411



225



-60



300.0 302.0 2.0 3.4 0.3 1.1 1.9 - 312.3 315.0 2.7 8.5 1.1 1.4 3.1 - 362.5 364.4 1.9 17.3 8.2 1.8 10.9 LDR-26-24



549477



5525382



376



390



243



-60



253.0 254.5 1.5 1.0 2.2 0.0 2.3 - 292.1 294.0 1.9 1.8 1.2 0.3 1.6 - 298.5 306.7 8.2 1.6 0.8 0.2 1.2 - 327.2 329.2 2.0 1.0 1.2 0.2 1.5 - 333.8 337.7 3.9 4.0 2.6 0.5 3.3 LDR-26-25



549426



5525531



376



432



216



-55



346.0 349.5 3.5 4.3 0.5 1.0 2.0 - 352.5 355.0 2.5 2.2 1.3 0.5 2.0 - 409.3 415.9 6.6 5.1 5.4 0.7 6.5



APPENDIX B - Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chibougamau Project as at 17 September 2025

Cu Project Classification COG CuEq Tonnage Average Grade Contained Metal Cu Au Ag CuEq AuEq Cu Au Ag CuEq AuEq - Mt - g/t g/t - g/t kt koz koz kt koz Corner Bay Indicated 1.2



4.9 2.5 0.3 8.4 2.8 4.1 124 43 1,316 137 638 Inferred 5.4 2.7 0.2 8.9 3.0 4.3 146 41 1,543 159 744 Devlin Measured 1.5



0.1 2.7 0.3 0.5 2.9 4.7 4 1 2 4 19 Indicated 0.6 2.0 0.2 0.2 2.1 3.4 13 4 5 13 69 M&I 0.8 2.1 0.2 0.3 2.3 3.6 16 5 7 17 88 Inferred 0.3 2.0 0.2 0.3 2.1 3.4 7 2 3 7 36 Joe Mann Inferred 2.0 0.7 0.2 6.0 - 4.6 6.3 2 143 - 34 151 Cedar Bay Indicated 1.8



0.3 1.6 6.0 9.9 6.4 8.1 4 50 82 16 67 Inferred 0.8 2.0 5.1 11.8 6.1 7.8 17 134 309 50 205 Golden Eye Indicated 0.5 1.0 4.3 9.9 4.4 5.6 5 69 161 22 91 Inferred 1.2 0.9 3.4 7.9 3.6 4.6 11 134 313 45 182 Project Classification

Tonnage Average Grade Contained Metal Cu Au Ag CuEq AuEq Cu Au Ag CuEq AuEq Mt - g/t g/t - g/t kt koz koz kt koz Hub and Spoke Measured 0.1 2.7 0.3 0.5 2.9 4.7 4 1 2 4 19 Indicated 6.3 2.3 0.8 7.8 3.0 4.3 146 166 1,563 189 865 M&I

6.4 2.3 0.8 7.6 3.0 4.3 149 167 1,565 193 884 Inferred

8.5 2.1 1.7 7.9 3.5 4.8 182 454 2,168 295 1,318



Notes:

Cygnus' Mineral Resource Estimate for the Chibougamau Copper-Gold project, incorporating the Corner Bay, Devlin, Joe Mann, Cedar Bay, and Golden Eye deposits, is reported in accordance with the JORC Code and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") (2014) definitions in NI 43-101. Mineral Resources are estimated using a long-term copper price of US$9,370/t, gold price of US$2,400/oz, and silver price of US$30/oz, and a US$/C$ exchange rate of 1:1.35. Mineral Resources are estimated at a CuEq cut-off grade of 1.2% for Corner Bay and 1.5% CuEq for Devlin. A cut-off grade of 1.8 g/t AuEq was used for Cedar Bay and Golden Eye; and 2.0 g/t AuEq for Joe Mann. Corner Bay bulk density varies from 2.85 tonnes per cubic metre (t/m3) to 3.02t/m3 for the estimation domains and 2.0 t/m3 for the overburden. At Devlin, bulk density varies from 2.85 t/m3 to 2.90 t/m3. Cedar Bay, Golden Eye, and Joe Mann use a bulk density of 2.90 t/m³ for the estimation domains. Assumed metallurgical recoveries are as follows: Corner Bay copper is 93%, gold is 78%, and silver is 80%; Devlin copper is 96%, gold is 73%, and silver is 80%; Joe Mann copper is 95%, gold is 84%, and silver is 80%; and Cedar Bay and Golden Eye copper is 91%, gold is 87%, and silver is 80%. Assumptions for CuEq and AuEq calculations (set out below) are as follows: Individual metal grades are set out in the table. Commodity prices used: copper price of US$9,370/t, gold price of US$2,400/oz and silver price of US$30/oz. Assumed metallurgical recovery factors: set out above. It is the Company's view that all elements in the metal equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. CuEq Calculations are as follows: (A) Corner Bay = grade Cu (%) + 0.68919 * grade Au (g/t) + 0.00884 * grade Ag (g/t); (B) Devlin = grade Cu (%) + 0.62517 * grade Au (g/t) + 0.00862 * grade Ag (g/t); (C) Joe Mann = grade Cu (%) + 0.72774* grade Au (g/t); and (D) Golden Eye and Cedar Bay = grade Cu (%) + 0.78730* grade Au (g/t) + 0.00905 * grade Ag (g/t). AuEq Calculations are as follows: (A) Corner Bay = grade Au (g/t) + 1.45097* grade Cu(%)+0.01282* grade Ag (g/t); (B) Devlin = grade Au (g/t) + 1.59957* grade Cu(%)+0.01379* grade Ag (g/t); (C) Joe Mann = grade Au (g/t) + 1.37411* grade Cu (%); and (D) Cedar Bay and Golden Eye = grade Au (g/t) + 1.27016 * grade Cu (%) + 0.01149 * grade Ag (g/t). Wireframes were built using an approximate minimum thickness of 2 m at Corner Bay, 1.8 m at Devlin, 1.2 m at Joe Mann, and 1.5 m at Cedar Bay and Golden Eye. Mineral Resources are constrained by underground reporting shapes. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Totals may vary due to rounding.

APPENDIX C - Intersections from Corner Bay prior to Cygnus' Acquisition of the Project

Hole ID X Y Z Depth Azi Dip From To Length (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq (%) CB-04-1 554923 5510244 406 161 97 -50 132.3 147.1 14.8 2.4 0.3 NA 2.6 CB-04-10 554933 5510270 406 161 95 -55 138.3 143.9 5.6 2.1 0.2 NA 2.2 CB-04-11 554933 5510270 406 176 95 -60 146.4 148.7 2.3 6.2 0.7 NA 6.8 CB-04-11 554933 5510270 406 176 95 -60 149.3 149.6 0.2 3.6 0.4 NA 3.9 CB-04-12 554933 5510270 406 195 95 -68 180.6 181.8 1.2 1.9 0.3 NA 2.1 CB-04-13 554933 5510270 406 231 95 -74 213.4 219.5 6.1 11.7 0.6 NA 12.1 CB-04-14 554973 5510267 406 126 95 -55 106.3 109.5 3.2 4.2 0.4 NA 4.5 CB-04-15 554973 5510267 406 135 95 -64 100.1 104.6 4.5 1.3 0.2 NA 1.5 CB-04-15 554973 5510267 406 135 95 -64 114.6 124.7 10.1 4.0 0.4 NA 4.3 CB-04-16 554932 5510293 406 170 97 -60 158.7 162.5 3.8 5.3 0.4 NA 5.6 CB-04-17 554932 5510293 406 204 97 -68 182.3 194.3 12.0 9.4 0.5 NA 9.7 CB-04-18 554995 5510285 406 101 95 -55 72.5 73.2 0.8 5.3 0.4 NA 5.6 CB-04-18 554995 5510285 406 101 95 -55 84.6 86.7 2.1 5.9 0.6 NA 6.4 CB-04-19 554928 5510193 406 140 95 -50 113.5 115.7 2.2 0.8 0.2 NA 0.9 CB-04-19 554928 5510193 406 140 95 -50 120.4 124.1 3.6 1.2 0.2 NA 1.3 CB-04-2 554923 5510244 406 189 97 -60 151.1 155.9 4.8 2.8 0.3 NA 3.0 CB-04-20 554928 5510193 406 173 95 -58 138.9 149.7 10.9 3.7 0.6 NA 4.2 CB-04-20 554928 5510193 406 173 95 -58 154.8 159.9 5.1 1.6 0.3 NA 1.8 CB-04-21 554928 5510193 406 219 95 -69 174.8 177.7 2.9 1.7 0.2 NA 1.8 CB-04-21 554928 5510193 406 219 95 -69 212.6 213.0 0.3 2.8 0.0 NA 2.8 CB-04-22 554941 5510316 406 161 95 -50 137.0 141.5 4.4 4.5 0.6 NA 5.0 CB-04-23 554941 5510316 406 218 95 -70 199.4 203.9 4.5 4.7 0.4 NA 5.0 CB-04-24 554951 5510345 407 148 95 -49 131.6 135.0 3.4 3.9 0.4 NA 4.2 CB-04-25 554951 5510345 407 174 95 -63 163.3 166.0 2.7 3.0 0.3 NA 3.3 CB-04-26 554951 5510345 407 220 95 -70 196.6 203.5 6.9 2.2 0.2 NA 2.3 CB-04-27 554950 5510366 407 150 95 -45 125.0 128.0 3.0 2.5 0.3 NA 2.7 CB-04-28 554950 5510366 407 177 95 -55 143.9 146.8 2.9 1.1 0.2 NA 1.2 CB-04-29 554950 5510366 407 177 95 -62 165.8 169.5 3.7 0.7 0.2 NA 0.9 CB-04-3 554923 5510244 406 182 97 -65 171.5 176.4 5.0 3.4 0.4 NA 3.7 CB-04-30 554950 5510366 407 201 95 -67 182.6 185.8 3.2 1.2 0.1 NA 1.3 CB-04-31 554950 5510366 407 221 95 -70 195.4 202.0 6.6 7.5 0.5 14.6 8.0 CB-04-32 554924 5510170 406 153 92 -51 120.9 123.5 2.7 5.3 0.6 NA 5.7 CB-04-33 554924 5510170 406 152 92 -59 135.8 139.5 3.8 1.4 0.4 NA 1.7 CB-04-34 554924 5510170 406 162 92 -65 154.1 155.9 1.8 0.8 0.3 NA 1.1 CB-04-35 554924 5510170 406 192 92 -70 173.2 176.1 2.9 1.4 0.2 NA 1.5 CB-04-36 554934 5510141 406 140 92 -45 126.9 130.1 3.3 4.3 0.3 NA 4.6 CB-04-37 554934 5510141 406 152 92 -54 140.2 143.2 3.0 5.3 0.8 NA 5.8 CB-04-38 554934 5510141 406 179 92 -68 166.8 169.5 2.7 1.2 0.4 NA 1.5 CB-04-38 554934 5510141 406 179 92 -68 170.0 170.2 0.2 4.0 0.3 NA 4.2 CB-04-38 554934 5510141 406 179 92 -68 170.7 171.5 0.8 0.1 0.1 NA 0.2 CB-04-39 554934 5510141 406 207 92 -73 180.7 186.5 5.8 2.9 0.6 NA 3.4 CB-04-39 554934 5510141 406 207 92 -73 188.5 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165 97 -55 119.5 122.5 3.0 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.4 CB-05-91 555500 5510102 408 1686 277 -57 846.5 863.8 17.4 2.2 0.2 5.6 2.4 CB-05-92 555526 5510314 413 1494 277 -58 1429.6 1449.9 20.3 7.6 1.0 16.9 8.5 CB-05-93 555281 5510006 404 1322 277 -58 950.2 962.4 12.1 3.2 0.4 15.8 3.7 CB-05-94 555420 5510317 412 1411 277 -58 897.1 902.0 4.9 1.6 0.3 10.9 1.9 CB-05-95 555471 5510136 408 1255 277 -54 1152.2 1160.4 8.2 2.0 0.4 4.2 2.4 CB-05-96 555414 5510218 413 1251 276 -58 1006.7 1011.6 4.9 1.0 0.1 4.7 1.1 CB-05-97 555345 5510133 408 1132 277 -58 746.0 751.8 5.8 5.1 1.2 36.2 6.4 CB-05-97 555345 5510133 408 1132 277 -58 916.2 919.2 3.1 1.0 0.4 6.4 1.4 CB-08-123 554801 5510308 399 435 97 -60 353.4 356.5 3.1 0.6 0.1 9.4 0.7 CB-08-123 554801 5510308 399 435 97 -60 401.0 403.8 2.9 0.9 0.3 4.1 1.2 CB-08-124 554823 5510281 397 371 97 -57 309.0 311.9 2.9 4.3 0.7 2.4 4.8 CB-08-124 554823 5510281 397 371 97 -57 334.1 338.8 4.7 2.7 0.4 5.2 3.1 CB-08-125 554823 5510281 397 370 97 -63 339.9 343.0 3.1 0.5 0.1 5.1 0.6 CB-08-127 554807 5510260 399 341 97 -55 306.2 310.3 4.1 5.4 0.2 9.1 5.6 CB-08-128 554807 5510260 399 372 97 -58 329.2 333.8 4.7 9.1 0.6 16.0 9.6 CB-08-128 554807 5510260 399 372 97 -58 339.8 341.1 1.3 0.2 0.2 0.9 0.3 CB-08-129 554807 5510260 399 405 97 -61 341.1 342.2 1.1 0.8 0.4 5.6 1.1 CB-08-129 554807 5510260 399 405 97 -61 367.4 370.4 3.1 1.6 0.2 3.7 1.7 CB-08-130 554807 5510260 399 443 97 -63 348.2 351.1 2.9 0.5 0.2 4.2 0.7 CB-08-142 554798 5510158 399 335 97 -55 287.7 291.4 3.7 0.7 0.4 2.9 1.0 CB-08-143 554798 5510158 399 338 97 -58 306.1 309.3 3.3 0.2 0.1 1.7 0.3 CB-08-144 554798 5510158 399 362 97 -61 324.6 327.4 2.8 1.3 0.2 5.0 1.5 CB-08-150 554854 5510101 399 285 97 -63 261.0 265.9 4.9 1.4 0.2 3.7 1.7 CB-08-151 554806 5510106 399 321 97 -58 286.2 290.5 4.3 2.4 0.3 6.9 2.7 CB-08-152 554806 5510106 399 351 97 -62 317.8 321.2 3.4 0.6 0.2 2.2 0.7 CB-08-153 554755 5510112 399 393 97 -58 359.5 362.8 3.3 0.5 0.0 1.8 0.6 CB-17-01 554091 5510517 382 1461 102 -65 1357.2 1359.8 2.5 6.3 0.3 9.6 6.6 CB-17-01W3 554091 5510517 382 1428 102 -65 1414.7 1417.9 3.2 3.2 0.3 7.2 3.5 CB-17-03W3 554091 5510517 382 1425 102 -60 1285.2 1288.2 3.0 1.1 0.1 1.4 1.1 CB-17-04A 554083 5511021 383 1494 123 -53 1426.2 1429.5 3.3 6.3 0.3 9.5 6.6 CB-18-02W2 554556 5510227 380 984 115 -73 924.1 929.8 5.7 3.4 0.1 6.9 3.6 CB-18-03 554556 5510227 380 912 121 -72 850.0 856.0 6.0 2.5 0.1 8.3 2.7 CB-18-03W4 554556 5510227 380 877 121 -72 840.0 845.0 5.0 1.7 0.2 3.7 1.9 CB-18-04 554556 5510227 380 836 121 -70 802.9 808.5 5.6 2.5 0.3 12.8 2.9 CB-18-05 554556 5510182 380 1092 126 -76 1013.8 1030.8 17.0 2.5 0.1 5.6 2.7 CB-18-06 554556 5510182 380 987 126 -75 946.5 961.8 15.3 2.0 0.1 4.5 2.2 CB-18-07 554556 5510182 380 898 126 -73 851.7 866.4 14.7 3.2 0.3 11.3 3.6 CB-19-08 554536 5510082 390 1353 97 -55 629.4 632.6 3.2 1.2 0.3 13.6 1.6 CB-19-08 554536 5510082 390 1353 97 -55 899.3 902.2 2.9 1.5 0.1 7.3 1.7 CB-19-11 554556 5510227 380 1011 97 -60 756.3 761.0 4.7 0.9 0.1 7.9 1.0 CB-20-12 554259 5510036 383 876 86 -52 848.0 852.9 4.9 1.6 0.1 9.3 1.7 CB-20-13 554259 5510036 383 945 97 -56 904.7 910.1 5.4 1.2 0.1 6.7 1.3 CB-20-15 554236 5509858 382 1200 77 -66 1066.2 1075.6 9.4 2.1 0.1 3.3 2.2 CB-20-16 554259 5510036 383 1365 92 -70 1187.5 1195.2 7.7 2.4 0.6 4.8 2.8 CB-20-16W1 554259 5510036 383 1230 87 -71 1150.5 1158.3 7.8 1.2 0.1 2.2 1.3 CB-20-17 554236 5509858 382 1002 80 -61 971.0 981.0 10.0 6.8 0.3 22.3 7.2 CB-20-18 554236 5509858 382 1050 90 -66 1021.9 1028.2 6.3 3.0 0.1 6.0 3.2 CB-20-19 554236 5509858 382 1185 84 -70 1160.8 1167.2 6.5 4.1 0.4 13.0 4.5 CB-20-20 554571 5510595 375 1125 115 -75 255.0 261.5 6.5 1.7 0.1 5.0 1.8 CB-21-21 554596 5510674 385 309 115 -71 91.7 107.6 15.9 0.7 0.0 0.8 0.8 CB-21-21 554596 5510674 385 309 115 -71 254.4 268.0 13.6 1.4 0.0 0.6 1.5 CB-21-22 554571 5510595 375 1242 95 -72 177.4 194.0 16.6 1.3 0.4 0.7 1.5 CB-21-22 554571 5510595 375 1242 95 -72 307.0 316.2 9.2 1.6 0.2 3.0 1.7 CB-21-23 554596 5510674 385 279 115 -62 118.6 123.3 4.7 1.2 0.1 3.7 1.3 CB-21-25 554572 5510607 378 798 112 -56 111.7 115.0 3.3 1.0 0.7 2.2 1.5 CB-21-25 554572 5510607 378 798 112 -56 149.6 152.1 2.5 1.5 0.1 4.5 1.6 CB-21-26 554571 5510595 375 1191 91 -75 214.5 227.0 12.5 2.1 0.4 6.2 2.5 CB-21-26 554571 5510595 375 1191 91 -75 347.6 351.7 4.1 1.3 0.1 3.4 1.4 CB-21-27 554572 5510607 378 884 114 -52 101.0 106.0 5.0 1.2 0.2 4.0 1.4 CB-21-28 554199 5509800 383 1164 89 -69 1146.7 1150.4 3.7 5.1 0.1 11.3 5.3 CB-21-29 554198 5509781 383 1068 90 -65 1050.2 1053.5 3.3 2.8 1.0 7.2 3.6 CB-21-30 554198 5509781 383 1053 82 -60 1005.0 1015.5 10.5 2.2 0.5 3.5 2.6 CB-21-31 554673 5510019 396 641 90 -57 424.4 427.4 3.0 4.1 0.4 9.8 4.5 CB-21-32 554198 5509781 383 1149 105 -68 1119.5 1125.0 5.5 3.5 0.2 8.4 3.7 CB-21-32W1 554198 5509781 383 1155 105 -68 1071.8 1085.7 13.9 2.6 0.1 2.5 2.7 CB-21-32W2 554198 5509781 383 1060 105 -68 1036.6 1046.2 9.6 2.2 0.2 1.1 2.3 CB-21-33 554674 5510020 398 504 110 -58 470.0 472.9 2.9 1.0 0.1 1.3 1.1 CB-21-34 554257 5510030 381 1204 75 -65 1161.2 1164.8 3.6 4.5 0.1 3.2 4.6 CB-21-35 554674 5510020 398 468 100 -56 427.8 433.6 5.8 1.6 0.2 2.0 1.8 CB-21-36 554618 5510020 394 633 95 -63 607.8 612.9 5.1 1.1 0.1 7.3 1.3 CB-21-37 554677 5510166 392 568 90 -61 534.5 539.1 4.5 3.0 0.4 12.9 3.4 CB-21-38 554562 5510292 379 918 95 -55 678.2 682.6 4.4 1.8 0.3 8.6 2.1 CB-21-39 554069 5509571 391 1278 90 -65 1175.6 1178.2 2.7 1.7 0.2 12.1 1.9 CB-21-39W1 554069 5509571 391 1215 90 -65 1154.1 1156.7 2.6 0.6 0.0 5.5 0.7 CB-21-41 554198 5509781 383 1050 92 -60 967.6 971.8 4.2 2.3 0.3 14.7 2.7 CB-21-42 554198 5509781 383 1126 110 -63 1042.6 1051.5 8.9 1.7 0.1 8.2 1.9 CB-21-44 554257 5510030 381 1251 63 -65 1191.6 1194.5 2.9 1.8 0.3 0.5 2.1 CB-21-45 554257 5510030 381 1236 65 -61 1157.2 1161.0 3.8 3.0 0.4 4.2 3.3 CB-21-47 554257 5510030 381 1281 63 -67 1230.0 1237.4 7.3 5.1 0.3 6.5 5.3 CB-21-48 554198 5509781 383 1311 95 -72 1259.8 1263.8 4.0 1.6 0.1 0.7 1.6 CB-21-49 554257 5510030 381 1167 66 -58 1122.3 1128.4 6.1 3.3 0.2 1.0 3.5 CB-21-50 554618 5510020 394 732 118 -65 667.3 673.5 6.2 5.8 0.5 32.2 6.4 CB-21-51 554257 5510030 381 1188 60 -56 1141.5 1146.9 5.4 2.2 0.1 0.6 2.3 CB-21-52 554618 5510020 394 678 115 -60 598.9 602.6 3.7 9.4 2.8 36.5 11.8 CB-21-53 554618 5510020 394 804 135 -60 767.0 770.3 3.3 2.0 0.3 4.3 2.3 CB-21-54 554257 5510030 381 1191 58 -59 1149.5 1152.3 2.8 1.9 0.3 0.3 2.1 CB-21-55 554618 5510020 394 729 100 -68 673.7 678.0 4.3 7.3 0.8 37.7 8.2 CB-21-56 554257 5510030 381 1374 56 -66 1294.0 1297.0 3.0 2.1 0.1 1.3 2.2 CB-21-57 554618 5510020 394 747 118 -70 720.0 724.2 4.2 6.2 0.1 24.7 6.5 CB-21-58 554618 5510020 394 876 135 -68 822.0 827.0 5.0 4.0 0.1 23.4 4.3 CB-21-59 554788 5510586 392 798 265 -50 241.7 255.5 13.8 2.5 0.2 2.6 2.6 CB-21-60 554618 5510020 394 821 135 -65 752.7 766.6 13.9 3.2 0.1 18.7 3.5 CB-21-61 554789 5510591 390 822 275 -50 215.1 219.1 4.0 0.9 0.1 1.6 1.0 CB-22-63 554200 5509800 392 1136 80 -66 1106.5 1110.2 3.7 3.5 0.1 10.0 3.7 CB-22-64 554267 5510033 380 939 84 -54 901.6 919.1 17.5 2.9 0.2 16.8 3.2 CB-22-65 554203 5509803 392 1065 91 -63 1007.6 1010.4 2.8 1.4 0.4 6.2 1.8 CB-22-66 554267 5510033 380 930 91 -57 895.4 898.4 3.0 1.3 0.2 10.8 1.5 CB-22-67 554236 5509856 377 1029 83 -63 984.8 994.1 9.3 0.9 0.3 3.5 1.2 CB-22-68 554267 5510033 380 980 99 -60 924.6 945.5 20.9 2.9 0.4 11.3 3.3 CB-22-69 554236 5509856 377 1065 82 -65 1027.4 1030.8 3.4 2.5 0.2 8.5 2.8 CB-22-70 554562 5510292 380 693 96 -52 616.8 622.1 5.3 1.0 0.2 9.5 1.2 CB-22-71 554270 5510035 376 954 93 -60 923.3 932.0 8.7 4.3 0.4 23.6 4.8 CB-22-72 554244 5509857 379 1113 89 -68 1070.6 1074.0 3.4 1.0 0.1 3.4 1.1 CB-22-73 554563 5510283 382 753 100 -57 721.5 723.0 1.5 0.6 0.1 5.1 0.7 CB-22-74 554264 5510035 384 1041 90 -62 983.6 986.8 3.2 0.9 0.1 3.7 1.0 CB-22-76 554236 5509858 382 999 87 -61 954.8 960.2 5.4 3.4 1.0 23.7 4.3 CB-22-77 554536 5510082 390 880 98 48 547.8 551.6 3.8 1.7 0.1 8.0 1.8 CB-22-78 554258 5510033 380 1110 90 65 1049.1 1053.8 4.7 2.3 0.1 7.6 2.5 CB-22-79 554242 5509858 387 1092 81 -67 1051.7 1055.2 3.5 1.5 0.1 4.5 1.6 CB-22-80 554269 5510036 385 1053 85 -60 986.5 989.4 2.9 1.4 0.1 4.7 1.5 CB-22-81 554535 5510087 387 933 98 -53 592.3 595.5 3.2 0.3 0.1 3.7 0.5 CB-22-82 554243 5509853 385 1146 78 -69 1122.2 1125.6 3.4 1.7 0.0 3.8 1.8 CB-22-83 554257 5510033 384 1086 95 -65 1063.3 1065.9 2.6 3.7 0.1 10.3 3.8 CB-22-84 554535 5510087 387 900 83 -53 657.5 660.2 2.7 3.8 0.2 28.0 4.2 CB-22-84 554535 5510087 387 900 83 -53 867.4 870.5 3.1 0.8 0.0 2.3 0.8 CB-22-85 554269 5510033 379 1011 97 -63 981.4 984.5 3.1 1.6 0.2 4.7 1.8 CB-22-86 554198 5509781 383 1098 95 -66 1067.7 1072.8 5.1 5.7 0.3 18.3 6.1 CB-22-87 554535 5510087 387 624 83 -45 565.8 568.0 2.2 1.2 0.2 11.8 1.5 CB-22-88 554272 5510034 378 1155 97 -69 1128.0 1130.1 2.1 1.2 0.1 4.6 1.3 CB-22-89 554535 5510088 388 912 81 -56 705.7 709.1 3.4 3.3 0.2 25.3 3.6 CB-22-90 554205 5509780 387 1047 103 -63 1006.8 1011.5 4.7 3.9 0.1 12.8 4.1 CB-22-91 554535 5510088 388 669 82 -50 617.4 621.6 4.2 1.5 0.0 5.3 1.6 CB-22-92 554535 5510088 388 813 79 -59 754.5 758.5 4.0 1.5 0.4 10.1 1.9 CB-22-93 554203 5509781 383 1212 102 -71 1184.7 1191.2 6.5 1.5 0.1 5.3 1.7 CB-22-94 554536 5510082 390 726 75 -54 692.0 694.3 2.3 1.6 0.3 12.1 1.9 CB-22-96 554402 5509945 390 933 104 -57 807.7 811.0 3.3 2.5 0.4 21.2 3.0 CB-22-96 554402 5509945 390 933 104 -57 852.5 855.6 3.1 3.4 0.2 32.2 3.8 CB-22-97 554403 5509940 396 849 103 -53 760.8 766.1 5.3 1.9 0.1 12.2 2.1 CB-22-97 554403 5509940 396 849 103 -53 824.2 827.3 3.1 1.7 0.0 4.9 1.7 CB-22-98 554403 5509940 396 807 101 -49 726.4 730.4 4.0 1.9 0.1 6.2 2.0 CB-22-99W1 554403 5509940 382 1038 114 -59 857.6 861.6 4.0 1.3 0.1 11.1 1.5 CB-95-01 555358 5509997 405 1251 277 -59 1137.9 1157.4 19.5 2.2 0.1 5.1 2.4 CB-F-11 554902 5509997 404 244 97 -56 151.6 154.1 2.5 1.1 0.1 3.8 1.2 CB-F-13 554912 5510094 405 186 98 -54 137.3 146.9 9.6 4.1 0.2 13.0 4.3 CB-F-13 554912 5510094 405 186 98 -54 154.0 157.9 3.9 1.0 0.6 4.0 1.5 CB-F-14 554933 5510492 405 195 98 -60 159.1 165.0 5.9 1.7 0.4 14.9 2.1 CB-F-14 554933 5510492 405 195 98 -60 167.4 173.6 6.1 3.3 0.2 27.7 3.7 CB-F-15 554811 5510206 402 366 89 -62 330.4 336.5 6.1 6.3 0.8 12.1 7.0 CB-F-16 554844 5510405 400 396 98 -62 366.4 381.3 14.9 2.2 0.2 7.1 2.4 CB-F-17 554763 5510311 397 496 95 -62 423.2 426.6 3.4 2.6 0.1 10.1 2.7 CB-F-17 554763 5510311 397 496 95 -62 459.8 468.6 8.9 6.0 0.2 34.2 6.4 F-1 554564 5510598 381 123 75 -53 107.8 111.3 3.5 2.6 0.1 10.6 2.8 F-100 554595 5510028 389 556 96 -55 523.3 528.0 4.7 0.9 0.1 2.6 1.1 F-101 555503 5510129 409 966 278 -45 783.1 786.1 3.0 7.3 0.3 24.7 7.7 F-101 555503 5510129 409 966 278 -45 913.0 918.8 5.8 5.1 0.2 19.5 5.4 F-103 555325 5510149 408 815 278 -52 595.3 595.7 0.4 3.2 0.6 6.7 3.7 F-18 554734 5510113 398 550 98 -60 387.6 388.1 0.5 0.8 0.2 3.0 1.0 F-20 554737 5510215 396 559 106 -59 402.6 420.0 17.4 2.2 0.2 5.7 2.4 F-22 554855 5510201 404 386 98 -60 272.3 275.9 3.6 1.6 0.1 4.1 1.7 F-22 554855 5510201 404 386 98 -60 279.7 282.0 2.3 1.0 0.1 3.7 1.1 F-23 554915 5510294 405 307 97 -50 147.4 151.4 4.0 5.5 0.4 15.1 6.0 F-23 554915 5510294 405 307 97 -50 158.6 161.5 2.9 0.8 0.2 3.2 1.1 F-24 554881 5510402 402 374 97 -58 264.2 267.1 2.9 0.9 0.2 4.3 1.1 F-25 554835 5510302 401 313 97 -50 260.1 263.8 3.6 6.1 1.0 14.2 7.0 F-25 554835 5510302 401 313 97 -50 273.0 275.9 2.9 0.5 0.0 1.7 0.5 F-26 554829 5510103 404 322 98 -60 269.4 272.6 3.2 2.3 0.5 10.1 2.8 F-27 554782 5510309 398 410 97 -55 332.0 334.9 2.9 2.3 0.2 22.4 2.7 F-27 554782 5510309 398 410 97 -55 364.1 367.9 3.8 5.1 0.4 12.0 5.5 F-28 554794 5510008 402 322 97 -55 276.1 279.5 3.4 5.1 0.5 13.1 5.6 F-29 554777 5509909 399 347 97 -55 325.6 328.6 3.0 1.0 0.0 3.0 1.1 F-30 554712 5510016 398 432 97 -55 380.1 382.6 2.5 1.4 0.2 3.2 1.6 F-31 554849 5510002 403 286 97 -55 219.6 223.1 3.5 1.9 0.4 8.4 2.3 F-31 554849 5510002 403 286 97 -55 227.7 228.2 0.5 0.4 0.0 2.0 0.4 F-32 554812 5510056 403 322 97 -55 267.0 272.0 5.0 1.8 0.6 6.1 2.3 F-33 554750 5509963 400 389 97 -53 331.6 334.3 2.6 1.0 0.1 3.5 1.1 F-35 554841 5509953 402 255 97 -53 206.8 210.1 3.3 1.6 0.0 5.2 1.7 F-35 554841 5509953 402 255 97 -53 225.4 228.6 3.2 2.0 0.3 10.2 2.3 F-36 554792 5509956 401 334 97 -53 289.5 293.7 4.2 2.8 0.1 9.5 2.9 F-37 554961 5510088 406 139 98 -59 90.5 93.4 2.9 0.7 0.2 1.4 0.8 F-37 554961 5510088 406 139 98 -59 111.5 115.0 3.5 8.2 0.4 22.5 8.7 F-38 554753 5510011 401 374 97 -53 329.0 334.4 5.4 1.5 0.2 5.0 1.6 F-39 554870 5510098 404 240 98 -59 206.1 209.6 3.6 0.7 0.1 2.3 0.8 F-4 554727 5510616 389 252 277 -60 148.8 153.9 5.1 0.4 0.1 1.9 0.5 F-40 554828 5510148 404 322 98 -56 260.5 262.5 2.0 0.2 0.0 1.2 0.2 F-41 554780 5510109 401 447 98 -60 327.5 336.7 9.2 2.4 0.1 6.6 2.5 F-42 554893 5510197 406 264 98 -63 225.4 226.6 1.2 1.2 0.0 2.0 1.2 F-42 554893 5510197 406 264 98 -63 240.8 244.4 3.7 2.1 0.3 7.0 2.4 F-44 554590 5510430 384 731 97 -60 666.5 671.6 5.0 1.5 0.0 4.6 1.6 F-44W 554590 5510430 384 826 97 -60 754.9 758.3 3.3 6.6 0.3 30.9 7.1 F-53 554682 5509919 394 560 97 -62 469.8 474.1 4.4 1.0 0.0 1.0 1.1 F-6 555131 5510271 409 228 277 -52 174.5 175.5 1.0 0.3 0.0 1.0 0.3 F-6 555131 5510271 409 228 277 -52 198.1 208.0 9.9 6.4 0.5 12.8 6.9 F-61 555183 5510264 409 372 277 -53 275.4 280.2 4.8 2.7 0.1 5.1 2.8 F-62 555087 5510275 408 155 277 -53 70.1 71.5 1.4 6.6 0.3 17.6 7.0 F-62 555087 5510275 408 155 277 -53 72.5 73.1 0.6 0.8 0.2 1.9 1.0 F-62 555087 5510275 408 155 277 -53 101.8 107.1 5.3 3.1 0.1 6.0 3.2 F-63 555134 5510323 409 187 277 -45 160.0 165.0 5.0 2.8 0.2 6.9 3.0 F-64 555135 5510323 409 212 277 -53 188.0 192.8 4.8 7.0 0.3 7.1 7.3 F-65 555220 5510313 411 315 277 -45 293.4 298.1 4.8 1.4 0.1 2.4 1.5 F-66 555145 5510297 409 202 277 -45 175.4 178.9 3.6 7.4 1.2 19.8 8.5 F-67 555177 5510293 409 242 277 -45 220.2 224.0 3.8 4.0 0.5 9.4 4.4 F-68 555142 5510245 409 214 277 -45 170.9 173.4 2.5 5.7 0.4 17.0 6.2 F-68 555142 5510245 409 214 277 -45 192.0 196.1 4.1 2.4 0.1 5.0 2.5 F-69 555184 5510241 409 288 277 -48 270.5 275.5 5.0 5.3 0.1 11.5 5.5 F-7 554980 5510391 407 148 97 -50 92.6 95.3 2.8 4.6 0.2 11.7 4.9 F-70 555123 5510222 408 236 277 -53 179.3 181.8 2.5 0.7 0.1 2.4 0.8 F-70 555123 5510222 408 236 277 -53 220.1 223.2 3.1 7.6 0.2 12.0 7.8 F-71 555202 5510213 408 335 277 -47 313.1 321.4 8.3 7.7 0.3 13.6 8.0 F-72 555202 5510213 408 673 277 -53 336.5 337.2 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 F-72 555202 5510213 408 673 277 -53 368.0 372.6 4.6 1.4 0.2 6.4 1.6 F-73 555219 5510313 411 338 277 -50 324.0 329.9 5.9 3.1 0.1 6.7 3.3 F-74 555243 5510258 409 448 277 -48 359.8 364.4 4.6 0.6 0.0 2.0 0.6 F-74 555243 5510258 409 448 277 -48 399.2 402.7 3.5 1.9 0.0 9.5 2.0 F-78 555004 5510284 407 222 0 -90 158.8 161.3 2.4 4.4 0.0 7.5 4.5 F-78 555004 5510284 407 222 0 -90 161.9 201.9 39.9 5.7 0.4 9.4 6.0 F-8 554943 5510395 406 349 97 -65 179.1 182.7 3.5 6.8 0.5 15.6 7.3 F-81 554642 5510324 387 549 96 -45 478.3 479.8 1.5 1.2 0.2 5.4 1.4 F-87 555170 5510418 411 242 277 -45 211.5 215.5 4.0 5.3 0.6 27.2 6.0 F-89 555301 5510361 410 470 277 -45 401.5 405.7 4.2 2.1 0.1 4.9 2.2 F-9 554931 5510193 405 197 98 -63 141.7 151.1 9.4 3.2 0.5 7.8 3.6 F-9 554931 5510193 405 197 98 -63 162.4 169.3 6.9 2.4 0.1 8.4 2.5 F-90 554619 5510377 385 561 97 -48 526.5 532.3 5.8 3.0 0.7 15.7 3.6 F-91 554756 5510313 396 419 96 -46 329.0 331.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 2.4 1.0 F-91 554756 5510313 396 419 96 -46 349.0 354.0 5.0 5.7 2.1 10.4 7.4 F-92 554618 5510277 385 531 103 -44 470.1 472.2 2.1 0.9 0.1 9.5 1.1 F-93 555163 5510164 407 267 276 -45 207.9 212.1 4.2 0.6 0.0 1.2 0.6 F-93 555163 5510164 407 267 276 -45 231.7 233.0 1.3 0.4 0.0 0.5 0.4 F-93 555163 5510164 407 267 276 -45 234.1 236.8 2.7 0.4 0.0 0.6 0.4 F-94 554632 5510175 389 468 98 -45 435.4 438.3 2.9 3.0 0.3 6.0 3.3 F-95 554517 5510138 383 609 98 -45 572.7 577.0 4.3 1.5 0.2 9.3 1.7 F-96 554870 5510050 404 205 97 -45 166.6 170.4 3.7 2.8 0.3 6.4 3.1 F-96 554870 5510050 404 205 97 -45 183.6 184.3 0.7 3.2 0.3 7.9 3.5 F-97 554732 5510255 395 419 102 -45 360.0 363.1 3.1 2.0 0.1 3.4 2.1 F-97 554732 5510255 395 419 102 -45 368.0 372.4 4.3 5.5 0.3 7.6 5.8 F-98 555216 5510013 405 382 277 -45 353.0 356.9 3.9 1.9 0.1 4.6 2.0 F-98-B 555216 5510013 405 394 277 -45 368.4 371.5 3.1 1.8 0.2 4.3 2.0 F-99 554874 5510148 405 205 98 -45 182.4 185.5 3.1 2.6 0.3 9.2 2.9



APPENDIX D is available at the following link:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d41c3817-968b-4496-9d34-e7f2babbe5f0

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8af6edb6-62c1-4ea8-a2b9-7540fbad56dc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86999a60-989a-493b-a292-fa7e79215e37