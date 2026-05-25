Research from the UK finds aerosols reduced global solar output by 5.8% in 2023, equivalent to 111 TWh. While China accounted for over half the global total in 2023, the country is the only major solar-producing region found to be demonstrating a decline in annual losses.Pollution from coal-fired power plants can significantly limit the energy output from solar installations, particularly in areas where plants are located nearby, according to new research. A UK-based research team led by the University of Oxford and University College London used satellite data to map over 140,000 solar installations ...

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