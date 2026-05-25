sweelin Approved in Singapore as a Food Additive expanding Amai Proteins' Regulatory Footprint into Asia

Amai Proteins has achieved a major regulatory milestone with the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) approval of sweelin, its flagship sweet protein, for use as a sweetening agent in food and beverage products.

sweelin is a next-generation sweet protein that enables significant sugar reduction and replaces conventional sweeteners with a protein-based alternative, designed to deliver superior clean taste, competitive cost, and improved formulation performance.

REHOVOT, Israel, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amai Proteins announces a major regulatory milestone for sweelin, its flagship sweet protein, with approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) for use as a sweetening agent in food and beverage products. Following the product's FDA GRAS approval in the United States, this achievement marks Amai's expansion into Asia and reinforces growing global regulatory momentum for sweelin.

sweelin is a next-generation sweet protein developed to significantly reduce sugar while replacing conventional sweeteners with a sweet protein that delivers clean taste, strong formulation performance, sustainability, and competitive pricing. Additionally, sweelin can be labeled as "Serendipity Berry Sweet Protein" in the US, supporting consumer-friendly ingredient claims and aligning with the growing demand for Clean-Label and GLP-1-friendly products.

Singapore has established itself as a global Food Technology Innovation leader with programs including its "30 by 30" initiative. These programs aim to produce 30% of the country's nutritional needs locally by 2030. Advanced and sustainable food technologies and innovation, with Precision Fermentation and Alternative Proteins are key drivers of this strategy.

As a sweet protein produced via precision fermentation, sweelin is strongly aligned with this strategic vision. With this SFA approval, sweelin becomes the first precision fermentation-derived sweet protein approved in Singapore. Once the approval is officially published, Amai Proteins will be positioned to accelerate its commercial activities and expand engagement with food and beverage manufacturers across Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region.

This milestone adds to several significant achievements for sweelin:

FDA GRAS Approval in the United States - In February 2026, sweelin received Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status from the U.S. FDA for use as a general sweetener, establishing a strong regulatory foundation for global expansion.

- In February 2026, sweelin received Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status from the U.S. FDA for use as a general sweetener, establishing a strong regulatory foundation for global expansion. First Clinical Trial Completed on a Sweet Protein - Amai Proteins completed a world's first clinical study demonstrating that sweelin does not affect blood glucose, insulin, or GLP-1 levels.

Together, these achievements position sweelin as a differentiated, great tasting, scalable, and consumer-aligned protein sweetener solution for the rapidly growing market for healthier food and beverages.

"Receiving regulatory approval for sweelin in Singapore is a defining milestone for Amai Proteins" said Amir Guttman, CEO of Amai Proteins. "Singapore continues to demonstrate global leadership in food innovation through its forward-looking regulatory framework. We are honored that sweelin is the first precision fermentation-derived sweet protein approved in this ecosystem. This approval validates our regulatory strategy and creates exciting opportunities for commercialization throughout Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region."

Amai Proteins is actively engaging with strategic partners and investors across APAC to support commercial rollout and scale-up activities following the regulatory milestone.

About Amai Proteins

Amai Proteins develops, scales and commercializes proprietary sweet proteins for the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries. The company's technology platform combines precision fermentation and advanced food technology to develop scalable, high-performance and great tasting protein ingredients.

Amai's lead product, sweelin, is a monellin-based sweet protein inspired by the serendipity berry and is on average 3,000 times sweeter than sugar on a weight basis. The product is designed for stability, affordability, and compatibility with industrial food processing applications.

Produced through precision fermentation, sweelin can be used in a wide variety of food & beverages, confectionery, chewing gum, condiments, and dietary supplements. Amai works with leading food and supplement manufacturers to enable up to 70% sugar reduction without compromising taste, cost, or sustainability.

For more information:

Dr. Amir Guttman, CEO, Amai Proteins

press@amaiproteins.com

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