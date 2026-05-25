French advisory firm Finergreen has sold its African operations to local management teams and will refocus its strategy on Europe and Asia, where it says its main growth opportunities lie. France French energy transition advisory and M&A firm Finergreen has sold its African operations and will now concentrate its international development on Europe and Asia. The company has transferred its offices in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), Nairobi (Kenya), and Cape Town (South Africa) to local management teams, which will now operate independently under new brands. Finergreen said its African business has been ...

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