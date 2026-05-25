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PR Newswire
25.05.2026 10:36 Uhr
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ZOE Energy Storage Partners with Local Saudi Ally to Build Kingdom's First World-Class Battery Storage Manufacturing Base

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOE Energy Storage has signed a joint venture with a Saudi partner to build the country's first world-class battery energy storage system manufacturing facility. The project combines ZOE's advanced ESS technology with local production, directly supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and reshaping the clean energy landscape in the Middle East and beyond.

The facility will be built in two phases: Phase I (6GWh) is set to begin production in Q1 2027. Phase II will expand capacity to 18GWh, filling a major gap in large-scale storage localization and ending the Kingdom's dependence on imports. Once operational, the base will help Saudi Arabia meet its targets of 130GW of renewables, 48GWh of storage, and 50% clean power generation, accelerating its shift from a traditional energy giant to a global clean energy equipment hub.

The 150-acre facility will meet top European manufacturing standards and earn "Made in Saudi" certification, fully complying with local grid codes. It will serve the Gulf region, the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and Africa. A Green Energy Academy will be set up on site to train certified talent, ensuring deep localization of core expertise.

Following our manufacturing base in Hungary, this project is ZOE's second overseas production hub - a cornerstone of our global strategy that blends ZOE technology, local manufacturing, and global service. Designed for extreme desert climates, it delivers tailored storage solutions and sets a benchmark for similar regions worldwide.

Mr. Huang Jun, Chairman of ZOE Energy Group, said: "The Middle East is a key engine of global energy transformation. This manufacturing base is a decisive step in our global strategy." He added that ZOE will continue to offer cutting-edge technology, uncompromising quality, and full-chain service to the region's green transition, co-building a new energy storage ecosystem.

This partnership marks a major advance for ZOE in the global energy transition - supporting Saudi Arabia's push for storage self-reliance and adding fresh momentum to regional green growth and the world's low-carbon future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoe-energy-storage-partners-with-local-saudi-ally-to-build-kingdoms-first-world-class-battery-storage-manufacturing-base-302781029.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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