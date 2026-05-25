London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - (IN-VR) Athens - Bringing together 40+ speakers and 150+ attendees, the 10th Balkans Energy Summit successfully concluded its latest edition following two days of high-level discussions, strategic dialogue, and regional collaboration, bringing together government representatives, ambassadors, regulators, operators, investors, and energy leaders from across Southeast Europe and beyond.

With participation from countries including Greece, the United States, France, Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Azerbaijan, and North Macedonia, the Summit reinforced the Balkans' growing strategic importance within Europe's evolving energy landscape.

Organised by IN-VR, this year's edition focused on energy security, regional infrastructure, upstream opportunities, decarbonisation, financing, market integration, and cross-border cooperation.

Day One Highlights: Energy Security, Upstream Momentum & Infrastructure Resilience

The opening day centered on the Balkans' role as a strategic energy gateway for Europe, featuring ministerial participation, executive panels, and technical discussions focused on infrastructure resilience and upstream development.

Opening remarks were delivered by senior representatives from the Greek government and regional institutions, setting the tone for discussions surrounding Europe's energy future and the need for coordinated regional action.

A flagship ministerial discussion explored the Balkans as Europe's Southeast Energy Gateway, focusing on gas security architecture, infrastructure development, and the strategic role of the region in supporting Europe's long-term energy diversification efforts.

One of the key discussions of the day, the CEO & Regulators Panel: E&P Momentum in the Balkans, highlighted renewed upstream interest across Southeast Europe. Speakers emphasized that investment confidence depends on regulatory stability, transparent frameworks, market integration, and long-term strategic consistency.

"The momentum Greece has today is the result of consistency, not coincidence."

- Aristofanis Stefatos

The panel also reinforced the importance of balancing decarbonisation goals with energy security needs, while underlining the growing role of natural gas during the transition period.

Another major session focused on the Vertical Corridor Initiative and Regional Gas Security, bringing together infrastructure operators and regional experts to discuss LNG flows, reverse-flow systems, interconnectors, storage, and market harmonisation across Southeast Europe.

"This is not just a gas corridor - it is a corridor of trust and cooperation."

- Despoina Paliarouta

Technical and strategic sessions throughout the afternoon explored:

Eastern Mediterranean exploration potential

Hydrogen infrastructure and construction

Sustainable transformation of oil & gas companies

Solar project optimisation

Methanol as a future energy carrier

The first day concluded with a high-level networking reception and the 10th Balkans Edition Anniversary Celebration & Awards Ceremony, marking a decade of regional energy dialogue and cooperation.

Day Two Highlights: Diplomacy, Decarbonisation & Energy Market Transformation

The second day shifted focus toward energy diplomacy, decarbonisation strategies, renewable deployment, and power system modernisation.

A high-profile Ambassadors Panel on Energy Diplomacy & Strategic Partnerships in the Western Balkans brought together senior diplomatic representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Croatia, and regional institutions to discuss:

Regional energy security cooperation

Public-private partnerships

Diplomatic support for infrastructure projects

Financing and investment facilitation

Renewable integration across Southeast Europe

H.E. Ambassador Matthew Lodge: "The only way we can achieve relative security is by reducing unhealthy dependencies."

The Summit then moved into discussions surrounding Carbon Markets & Decarbonisation, examining carbon capture, carbon trading mechanisms, regulatory alignment, and scalable market solutions for Southeast Europe's energy-intensive sectors.

Another standout session focused on Power Grid Modernisation in Europe, featuring case studies and lessons learned from Croatia's energy system development. Speakers emphasized the urgent need for interconnection upgrades, smarter transmission systems, and increased grid flexibility to support full renewable energy integration across the Balkans.

A Regional Platform Driving Long-Term Cooperation

Across both days, the Balkans Energy Summit demonstrated the increasing alignment between governments, regulators, infrastructure operators, investors, and energy companies in addressing the region's evolving energy challenges.

The Summit reaffirmed Southeast Europe's position as a critical strategic corridor for Europe's energy future, not only in terms of security and supply diversification, but also in advancing decarbonisation, regional integration, and sustainable energy investment.

As the event concluded, participants emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum through continued cooperation, infrastructure development, and long-term strategic partnerships across the region.

About the Balkans Energy Summit

The Balkans Energy Summit is a leading regional platform bringing together policymakers, operators, investors, regulators, and technology providers to advance dialogue and cooperation on energy security, infrastructure, decarbonisation, and investment opportunities across Southeast Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298734

Source: IN-VR Limited