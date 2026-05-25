New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - KottonSpa, a Texas-founded newborn brand that launched in March, introduced a collection of newborn essentials crafted entirely from 100% American-grown SUPIMA cotton - widely regarded as the world's finest cottons and representing less than 1% of global cotton production. The collection includes SUPIMA baby accessories, skin-first apparel, and occasion-ready pieces designed for newborns and toddlers ages 0-4 years.





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The debut collection is constructed entirely from 100% American-grown SUPIMA cotton. The brand states that SUPIMA cotton uses extra-long staple fibers, described in company materials as up to 50% longer than standard cotton, producing a softer and smoother fabric with enhanced durability and breathability. The collection is designed to provide natural stretch and UPF 50+ protection without synthetic blends or spandex. The collection also incorporates a double-gauze muslin construction intended to provide lightweight breathability and softness for newborn care. KottonSpa states that it is the first collection in the market to feature 100% SUPIMA muslin across an entire range of newborn essentials.





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Company materials describe a gap in newborn apparel for infants with sensitive skin, where parents often choose between visually appealing garments and products designed for comfort and reduced irritation. Common concerns include scratchy labels, raised seams, stiff fabrics, heavy prints, synthetic fibers, and chemical-heavy dyes that may contribute to discomfort for delicate skin.

KottonSpa developed its collection with skin-first design principles intended to minimize friction and irritation without compromising aesthetics. Design elements are thoughtfully placed on the outer layer of each garment so that only pure cotton touches a newborn's skin, while water-based prints, smooth seams, and softness-focused construction aim to provide enhanced comfort for delicate skin.

Brindha Ananthan, Founder and CEO, provided a statement on the product intent and design priorities: "For a baby, touch is how the world is understood. Clothing should never compete with that discovery - it should feel like a second skin, a gentle, spa-like embrace that allows their senses to lead. When I was looking for milestone outfits for my child, I realized how few options existed for babies with delicate skin. I look at every product through a quality lens first - beyond the aesthetics. Because beautiful should never be the only standard."





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Company background materials cite a supply chain that begins with SUPIMA cotton grown in the United States using regenerative farming practices and extends through ethically audited manufacturing. KottonSpa reports production at a SEDEX-audited facility and uses FSC-certified, recyclable packaging. TextileGenesis verification is noted for tracing fiber origin through finished garments. The company also states that each purchase contributes to tree-planting initiatives through Tree-Nation. The brand is identified as a HersHeadquarters-certified women-owned business.

KottonSpa has indicated early retail validation among parents of infants with skin sensitivities and NICU families, groups the company cites as primary beneficiaries of the product approach. The brand states that its design and material standards were developed not as niche solutions, but as principles intended to elevate comfort and softness across newborn apparel categories. The company also disclosed plans to expand into hospital channels and to initiate direct-to-consumer operations in India by the first quarter of 2027.

Company materials and packaging list the corporate web address as www.kottonspa.com.

About KottonSpa

KottonSpa is a newborn apparel company founded by Brindha Ananthan and built around garments crafted from the World's Finest Cottons - 100% American-grown SUPIMA cotton. The company reports supply chain traceability through TextileGenesis, audit certification via SEDEX, FSC-certified packaging, and a women-owned business designation through HersHeadquarters. Company materials include the web address www.kottonspa.com.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency