Researchers from UNSW and DAS Solar developed a zero-busbar metal grid optimization approach for tunnel oxide passivated back-contact (TBC) silicon solar cells, enabling more efficient current collection at the rear surface while reducing silver consumption by 3-4 mg/W. The first TBC cells produced in mass manufacturing using this technique have demonstrated efficiencies exceeding 27%.A research team comprising scientists from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Chinese PV manufacturer DAS Solar have developed a new technique for the optimization of metal grid design of silicon ...

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