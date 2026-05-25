VT Markets Adds 39 US Stocks and ETFs Spanning AI, Space, and Energy

SYDNEY, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading global multi-asset trading platform, has expanded its product offering with the addition of 39 new US stocks and ETFs, bringing its total lineup to more than 500 US-listed stocks and ETFs.

The latest additions come as global markets increasingly rotate towards thematic and macro-driven trading opportunities, with strong market interest in artificial intelligence (AI), energy infrastructure, semiconductors, and regional growth markets. Retail traders are also seeking more targeted exposure beyond traditional blue-chip equities as market momentum broadens across multiple sectors.

The expanded lineup includes companies tied to AI infrastructure, commercial space technology, optical communications, semiconductor manufacturing, clean and nuclear energy, and geopolitical defence spending. Several additions also reflect the growing shift from consumer AI narratives towards the infrastructure powering AI adoption, including optical networking, electricity generation, and equipment supporting large-scale data centre expansion.

Featured additions include Arm Holdings (ARM), AppLovin (APP), ASML Holding (ASML), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Constellation Energy (CEG), Circle Internet Group (CRCL), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and Galaxy Digital (GLXY).

The launch also includes regional and thematic ETFs covering China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and US Treasuries, providing traders with broader macro and interest rate exposure amid evolving global market conditions.

With the latest expansion, VT Markets continues to strengthen its multi-asset offering in line with the sectors and trends shaping global markets in 2026, while remaining committed to delivering world-class trading experience and innovative products for global traders.

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