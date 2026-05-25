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PR Newswire
25.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
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VT Markets Adds 39 US Stocks and ETFs Spanning AI, Space, and Energy

SYDNEY, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading global multi-asset trading platform, has expanded its product offering with the addition of 39 new US stocks and ETFs, bringing its total lineup to more than 500 US-listed stocks and ETFs.

The latest additions come as global markets increasingly rotate towards thematic and macro-driven trading opportunities, with strong market interest in artificial intelligence (AI), energy infrastructure, semiconductors, and regional growth markets. Retail traders are also seeking more targeted exposure beyond traditional blue-chip equities as market momentum broadens across multiple sectors.

The expanded lineup includes companies tied to AI infrastructure, commercial space technology, optical communications, semiconductor manufacturing, clean and nuclear energy, and geopolitical defence spending. Several additions also reflect the growing shift from consumer AI narratives towards the infrastructure powering AI adoption, including optical networking, electricity generation, and equipment supporting large-scale data centre expansion.

Featured additions include Arm Holdings (ARM), AppLovin (APP), ASML Holding (ASML), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Constellation Energy (CEG), Circle Internet Group (CRCL), Rocket Lab (RKLB), and Galaxy Digital (GLXY).

The launch also includes regional and thematic ETFs covering China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and US Treasuries, providing traders with broader macro and interest rate exposure amid evolving global market conditions.

With the latest expansion, VT Markets continues to strengthen its multi-asset offering in line with the sectors and trends shaping global markets in 2026, while remaining committed to delivering world-class trading experience and innovative products for global traders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2985928/20260520_PR_Announcement_NewUsStocks__900x500.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vt-markets-adds-39-us-stocks-and-etfs-spanning-ai-space-and-energy-302780032.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.