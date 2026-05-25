The program has involved over 1,100 startups across 50+ countries, delivering 26 pilot projects.

Barilla Group has opened applications for the 2026 edition of Good Food Makers, its global open innovation program designed to co-develop and test new innovative solutions with startups and innovators inside real industrial environments.

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Since its launch in 2019, the program has involved more than 1,100 startups from over 50 countries, leading to 26 pilot projects, with over 20 projects currently active thanks to the solutions developed by the program's alumni. This highlights the program's role as a concrete platform for industrial scalable innovation.

The 2026 edition comes at a pivotal moment for the company, following the launch of BITE (Barilla Innovation Technology Experience), the new innovation center dedicated to developing the next generation of food products. Within this inspiring premise, Good Food Makers confirms itself as one of the main levers for research and development and activities of value co-creation for Barilla, thanks to collaborations with startups and innovators.

"Through Good Food Makers, we continue to invest in an open innovation model capable of generating measurable and scalable impact," said Laurette Defranco, Head of Open Innovation IP Rights at Barilla. "Collaboration with startups is a key accelerator to test solutions that create value across our entire value chain, from product development to industrial processes and consumer experience."

Developed in partnership with Almacube, an Italian open innovation hub, the program is now in its eighth edition and returns to its original format, with Barilla as the sole promoter, following a 2025 ecosystem edition involving also supply chain partners.

Applications are open from May 25 to July 10, 2026, and target startups and innovative companies interested in testing their solutions through a structured co-design program.

A Program Built Around Real Industrial Execution

Selected companies will join an eight-week co-development journey, starting with an in-person kick-off at Barilla's headquarters in Parma to define project scope and objectives with internal teams. The program then continues remotely with the development of a Proof of Concept, culminating in a Demo Day where results are presented to Barilla's leadership.

Participants gain access to real operational data, industrial use cases and direct collaboration with Barilla teams, laying the foundation for a broader, collaborative relationship.

Focus Areas for 2026

Barilla is looking for solutions in three key areas:

Next-Gen Smart Onboarding : smart learning platforms to improve technical onboarding through scalable, role-based and intelligent journey

: smart learning platforms to improve technical onboarding through scalable, role-based and intelligent journey Redefining Everyday Meals : ready-to-use meal solutions (frozen or chilled) aligned with evolving consumption habits and new eating occasions

: ready-to-use meal solutions (frozen or chilled) aligned with evolving consumption habits and new eating occasions Mood Boost in Motion: new solutions for snacks and mini-meals designed to support emotional well-being and cognitive performance

From Pilot to Scale: Real-World Impact

Several collaborations developed through Good Food Makers have already been deployed at scale. These include solutions for supply chain traceability, now applied to over 400 million jars of Barilla pesto, as well as digital platforms for operational knowledge management, which have been rolled out across multiple production sites, improving efficiency and internal knowledge sharing.

Applications are available at: www.goodfoodmakers.it

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Contacts:

For further information, contact:

Barilla Group Media Relations

mediarelations@barilla.com