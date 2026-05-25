Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gautam Iyer as Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Mr. Iyer brings over a decade of mining and metals experience across equity research and corporate development. He began his career at Canaccord Genuity, covering base metal and silver companies, before moving into Corporate Development at Orefinders Resources, where he worked closely with senior management to help grow what would become the Ore Group portfolio companies through M&A and corporate actions. Most recently, as Vice President, Corporate Development at Ore Group, he partnered with the CEOs of portfolio companies - playing a key role in their growth and development by advancing strategic initiatives, supporting capital markets activity, and strengthening shareholder engagement across the platform.

Mr. Iyer holds a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Geology from the University of Toronto, as well as an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "Welcome to the team, Gautam! With Gautam's expertise, DLP Resources is well-positioned to expand the marketing of its advanced porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver projects in Peru to a broader range of financial markets, strategic partners and new investor groups."

The Company has granted Mr. Iyer 200,000 stock options exercisable at $0.19 for a term of 3 years (the "Stock Options"). The Stock Options will vest quarterly over one year, with 25% vesting every 3 months following the date of grant.

The agreement with Mr. Iyer is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Other than the Stock Options, Mr. Iyer has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or right or present intention to acquire such an interest.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF, and on the FSE, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our website www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: DLP Resources Inc.