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PR Newswire
25.05.2026 12:24 Uhr
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Persistent Systems: Persistent and Kong Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Securely Move AI into Production

Defines a new enterprise architecture for governing APIs, data and AI systems across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader and Kong, a leading developer of API and AI connectivity, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprises implement the control layer required to scale AI securely and reliably. Persistent is uniquely positioned as Kong's global systems integration partner, combining its engineering-led approach with Kong's unified API and AI connectivity platform to simplify integration, strengthen governance and accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

As enterprises move from AI experimentation to production, the challenge is no longer access to models. It is how AI systems are connected, governed and operated at scale. APIs, data pipelines, models and agents are converging into a single operational fabric. Without a unified control layer, this fabric becomes fragmented, difficult to govern and increasingly complex to scale.

This partnership addresses that gap by enabling enterprises to implement Kong's governed, scalable connectivity layer across APIs, data and AI services. Together, Persistent and Kong will enable organizations to modernize legacy API environments, strengthen governance and reduce operational costs, while supporting high-performance workloads seamlessly across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The collaboration also enables enterprises to operationalize GenAI and agentic workflows, including Model Context Protocol-based architectures, with built-in security, observability and policy-driven control. This includes policy-driven safeguards such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII) protection, centralized access management and end-to-end observability, ensuring enterprise-grade security and compliance across API and AI interactions.

The partnership advances Persistent's AI-first, platform-driven approach by creating a more predictable path from AI ambition to enterprise-scale execution. By combining Kong's AI Gateway and unified API and AI connectivity platform with Persistent's GenAI Hub and engineering-led delivery, organizations can move beyond isolated use cases toward governed, production-grade AI systems with greater control, lower risk and faster realization of business value.

Anand Krishnan, Executive Vice President, Persistent:

"Enterprise AI will not be defined by who has access to models. It will be defined by how effectively organizations can govern how intelligence flows across their systems. APIs are no longer just integration points. They are the control layer for enterprise AI. Our partnership with Kong brings together Persistent's engineering-led approach with a unified connectivity platform to help clients move from fragmented AI initiatives to scalable, production-grade systems. Together, we are enabling enterprises to build AI that is secure, controlled and ready to deliver real business outcomes."

Ken Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development, Kong:

"Enterprises are moving fast to put AI into production, and APIs are critical for connecting services, data, and model endpoints across complex environments. At Kong, we are building the AI Connectivity infrastructure so organizations can secure, manage, govern, and scale traffic across APIs and AI workloads on any model or any cloud. We are excited to have Persistent as a key global integration partner, bringing deep digital engineering expertise that complements our unified API and AI platform. Together, we can help customers modernize integration and deploy enterprise AI with consistent policy enforcement, secure access controls, and strong observability and audit trails."

About Kong Inc.

Kong Inc., a leading developer of API and AI connectivity technologies, is building the connectivity layer of AI. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and AI-native startups alike, Kong's unified API and AI platform enables organizations to secure, manage, accelerate, govern, and monetize the flow of intelligence across APIs and AI traffic - on any model, any cloud. For more information, visit www.konghq.com.

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 21 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.
www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/persistent-and-kong-announce-strategic-partnership-to-help-enterprises-securely-move-ai-into-production-302781065.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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