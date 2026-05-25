Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - As the financial industry prepares for the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, research indicates that up to 80% of heirs change financial advisors after inheriting family wealth. To address this retention crisis, VIT EXPO & EVENTS INC. is introducing an exclusive Pre-Arranged Corporate Briefing Program at the inaugural Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo, designed to directly connect wealth professionals and public companies with the next generation of investors.

Taking place October 17-18, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre, the Expo moves beyond traditional trade show networking. The proprietary 1-on-1 matchmaking platform allows high-net-worth individuals, accredited investors, and next-generation heirs to schedule dedicated, private appointments with asset managers, C-suite executives, and investment professionals ahead of the event.

"Advisors cannot afford to wait until wealth changes hands to build a relationship with the next generation," said Wayne Hansen, Event Founder. "Our structured briefing registry eliminates casual floor traffic, giving wealth managers and public issuers a private, boardroom-style environment to secure future capital allocation and protect their long-term book of business."

By combining structured investor networking with a dynamic exhibitor floor and three presentation theatres, the Expo creates a focused environment for capital formation, financial due diligence, and strategic business growth.

Applications for corporate exhibitors, wealth managers, and featured presenter slots are currently being accepted. Registration for the private matchmaking registry is open to qualified organizations.

About the Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo

The Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo is the premier marketplace for active investors, high-net-worth individuals, and sophisticated equity buyers seeking elite market insights and wealth-building opportunities. The event is produced by VIT Expo & Events Inc., a premier Western Canadian event management firm with a proven nine-year track record of delivering high-impact, large-scale consumer exhibitions at the Vancouver Convention Centre. By leveraging nearly a decade of event execution excellence, VIT Expo & Events Inc. brings its signature operational standard, extensive marketing reach, and premium audience engagement to the launch of the Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo.

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Source: Vancouver Investment & Wealth Expo