Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing 2026 diamond drilling program at the past-producing Mirado property, located 20 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Highlights:

KLM26-005

0.25 g/t Au over 11.8 m from 16.8 m to 28.5 m

And 14.72 g/t Au over 0.8 m from 72.2 m to 73.0 m

And 0.40 g/t Au over 8.8 m from 123.4 m to 132.2 m

And 1.35 g/t Au over 4.2 m from 158.5 m to 162.7 m

KLM26-006

0.82 g/t Au over 24.0 m from 160.0 m to 184.0 m

And 0.76 g/t Au over 13.0 m from 286.3 m to 299.3 m

And 2.46 g/t Au over 14.7 m from 345.1 m to 359.8 m, including: 12.52 g/t Au over 1.8 m from 345.1 m to 346.9 m

Multiple high-grade intercepts

KLM26-010

Visible gold observed at 257 m downhole; this drill hole is a step-out of 180 m from historical resource limits

Drilling resumes at KL South with program expanded to 30,000 m due to under-budget winter program efficiencies

Assay results from drill holes KLM26-005 and KLM26-006, and visuals from KLM26-010 continue to strengthen KLDC's evolving geological model at Mirado, highlight the growing scale of both the South and North Zone systems and provide a regional outlook for the remainder of KL South (see Figure 1).

Results from drill hole KLM26-005, located approximately 40 m southeast of KLM26-004, confirm the lateral continuity of the South Zone mineralized system and demonstrate the presence of high-grade shoots within the broader mineralized envelope with geological continuity.

Drill hole KLM26-006 is the first hole testing the upper portion of the North Zone while undercutting the South Zone and successfully extending the stacked North Zone mineralized structures by approximately 125 m vertically (see Figure 2). The hole intersected multiple broad intervals of gold mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate veining and sulphide mineralization hosted within altered volcanic units. A new zone was identified at 345 m associated with the Mirado fault indicating that both sides of the fault and the fault itself are mineralized (see Table 1).

Drill hole KLM26-010 the southernmost hole drilled to date, is a major step forward for the South Zone model. The hole intersected visible gold at approximately 257 m downhole within quartz-carbonate-pyrite veining and strongly altered volcanic rocks. This interval aligns with KLDC's updated model for the plunging South Zone mineralized system, approximately 180 m south of the historical resource boundary, providing an exciting validation of the Company's interpretation and increasing confidence in the potential to expand the system along plunge and at depth. The Company cautions that the presence of visible gold mineralization is not indicative of high-grade gold assays and that drill core samples will be or have been submitted to a certified laboratory for analysis of gold content. Assay values for the discussed intervals will be released when available. All intervals are downhole depths, and true widths are not known at this time. (see Figure 2 and Figure 3).

The winter drilling at KL West and KL South came in under budget, $200/m all-in, and as a result the Company has added an additional 5,000 m of drilling at KL South to bring the total program up to 30,000 m. The spring melt conditions were excellent and drilling at KL South has resumed, targeting the western expansion of mineralization and beneath the historical deposit.

Chief Executive Officer, Stefan Sklepowicz, commented, "These latest drill results continue to demonstrate the continuity and scale of the Mirado hydrothermal system. Hole KLM26-006, in particular, returned multiple broad mineralized intervals with embedded higher-grade zones, reinforcing our interpretation that the South Zone hosts a robust structurally controlled gold system with significant expansion potential."

"Equally important is the observation of visible gold in KLM26-010, approximately 180 metres south of the historical resource shell. This represents one of the largest step-outs completed to date and strongly supports our belief that mineralization remains open well beyond the historically constrained footprint."

Figure 1 - Regional overview of KL South. Limited historical work has been completed across the property, but early indications show discovery potential in multiple areas. Regional geophysics and geochemistry programs are underway to provide additional data for modern exploration and AI integration

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Figure 2 - Planview, long-section and cross-section of historical and KLDC drilling showing mineralization over 0.2 g/t Au. The 2018 (historical) open pit resource shell is shown in grey.

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Table 1 - Drill Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone KLM26-005 16.8 28.5 11.8 0.25 South Zone 72.2 73.0 0.8 14.72 South Zone 105.0 106.7 1.7 0.85 South Zone 110.4 120.0 9.6 0.22 South Zone 123.4 132.2 8.8 0.40 South Zone 141.0 145.1 4.1 0.24 South Zone 158.5 162.7 4.2 1.35 South Zone KLM26-006 149.8 151.6 1.8 2.90 South Zone 160.0 184.0 24.0 0.82 North Zone 218.5 219.0 0.5 7.55 North Zone 248.6 249.1 0.5 7.11 North Zone 263.0 263.3 0.3 10.49 North Zone 286.3 299.3 13.0 0.76 North Zone 345.1 359.8 14.7 2.46 Mirado Fault Zone including 345.1 346.9 1.8 12.52 Mirado Fault Zone and 352.4 354.2 1.8 6.73 Mirado Fault Zone Reported intervals are calculated using a weighted average grade with a 0.2 g/t Au cutoff. To reflect the continuity of mineralization within the broader system, up to 3.0 m of internal dilution (consecutive material below cutoff) is included within reported composites. True widths are estimated at approximately 80% of the reported core length intervals. At this stage, no top-cutting has been applied to high-grade results. Further drilling is required to generate a robust dataset for variographic analysis, which will be used to mathematically determine appropriate grade capping for future resource estimations.

Mineralization Style and Geological Context

South Zone Expansion Drilling

Drill holes KLM26-005 and KLM26-010 were designed to evaluate the southern extension of the South Zone mineralized corridor and test continuity beneath and beyond the historical resource shell. Current interpretation suggests the South Zone consists of multiple stacked or en-echelon high-grade shoots rather than a single continuous body, with higher-grade mineralization developing where quartz-carbonate veining, sulphide enrichment, and structural preparation become concentrated within the broader hydrothermal system. Current drilling and 3D modelling indicate these shoots plunge west to west-southwest (approximately 240°-260°) at an interpreted angle of approximately 50° within a steeply dipping structural corridor. Recent drilling continues to refine the geometry, continuity, and predictability of these mineralized domains.

KLM26-005 intersected multiple zones of gold mineralization hosted within strongly altered and veined volcanic rocks. The hole returned several broad mineralized intervals including 1.35 g/t Au over 4.2 m, 0.40 g/t Au over 8.8 m, and 0.25 g/t Au over 11.8 m, in addition to a localized higher-grade interval of 14.72 g/t Au over 0.8 m. Drilled approximately 40 m southwest of previously released hole KLM26-004, KLM26-005 is interpreted to have undercut the core of the west-plunging mineralized shoots, further constraining the geometry of the South Zone system while confirming the presence of broad lower-grade gold enrichment outside the interpreted higher-grade shoot domains.

KLM26-010 is one of the most significant holes drilled at Mirado to date. The hole intersected multiple gold-bearing quartz-carbonate vein zones within a broad altered volcanic package, including visible gold associated with sulphide-rich veining at approximately 257 m downhole. Importantly, this intersection coincided with the area where KLDC's updated geological model had projected the continuation of the plunging South Zone mineralized system, based on a reinterpretation of historical drilling data and structural controls.

The occurrence of visible gold, approximately 180 m south of the historical resource boundary, strongly validates the Company's evolving interpretation and materially increases confidence in Mirado's expansion potential at depth and along plunge. The result suggests the system remains open and supports the Company's strategy of targeting structurally controlled high-grade shoots within a much larger mineralized envelope. Assays are pending, and the Company cautions that visible gold is not necessarily indicative of final assay grades.





Figure 3 - Visible gold occurrences in KLM26-010 at 257 m

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North Zone and Structural Continuity

The results from KLM26-006 further define the near-vertical stacked mineralized structures characteristic of the North Zone, extending previously identified mineralization along the eastern edge of the zone by approximately 125 m vertically. These structures are now beginning to demonstrate vertical continuity exceeding 100 m, reinforcing the scale and consistency of the North Zone system.

KLM26-006 successfully intersected multiple broad intervals of gold mineralization associated with quartz-carbonate veining and sulphide mineralization hosted within altered volcanic units. The hole returned 2.46 g/t Au over 14.69 m, including 12.52 g/t Au over 1.8 m and 6.73 g/t Au over 1.8 m, as well as additional broad intervals grading 0.82 g/t Au over 24.0 m and 0.76 g/t Au over 13.0 m. Several additional localized higher-grade intervals were also encountered throughout the hole (see Figure 4).

Mirado Fault Zone

A particularly significant outcome from KLM26-006 was the previously mentioned intersection of the interpreted Mirado Fault Zone between approximately 345.1 m and 354.2 m downhole. This structure is interpreted to separate the South and North Zone mineralized domains and has seen very limited historical drill testing despite its potential importance as a major fluid pathway within the Mirado system.

The interval returned strong gold mineralization grading 2.46 g/t Au over 14.7 m, including 12.52 g/t Au over 1.8 m and 6.73 g/t Au over 1.8 m, associated with intense quartz-carbonate veining, strong alteration, and localized semi-massive sulphide development. The intersection confirms that the Mirado Fault Zone is mineralized and may represent a significant structural control on gold deposition across the broader project area.

KLDC believes the combination of strong gold grades, intense alteration, and structural continuity within the fault zone highlights the potential for the Mirado Fault to host additional mineralized shoots both laterally and at depth, representing an important future exploration target within the evolving Mirado geological model.





Figure 4 - Gold distribution in KLM26-005 and KLM26-006

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Mining Hub - Interactive 3D model

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. has launched a publicly accessible, interactive 3D drill hole model in partnership with Mining Hub, providing stakeholders with direct access to visualized drilling data. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to transparency and technical integrity, allowing investors and industry participants to independently review and better understand the geometry, continuity, and scale of mineralization across the KL South Project. This can be viewed at: https://mininghub.com/3d/v/T80zZCaR

Drilling Resumes and Next Steps

Following temporary spring breakup conditions, drilling has recommenced at KL South with continued focus on expansion drilling along the South Zone trend, testing down-plunge continuity beneath the historical resource, evaluating the deep IP anomaly beneath the South Zone, and increasing drill density to support future resource modeling and geological interpretation.

Assays remain pending for multiple completed drill holes and will be released once received, compiled, and validated.

Video Footage

The latest episode of KLDC's Treasure Hunters series on YouTube follows the ongoing journey for discovery in Kirkland Lake. Follow along with the team on site as VP Exploration Ben Cleland and CEO Stefan Sklepowicz discuss results from our ongoing drill program at Mirado with video of the core from this release.





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RAZtDpCPbJ8

Data Verification & Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Gold analyses were completed on ½ NQ Core at Paragon Geochemical using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology, a fast, non-destructive analytical method that utilizes high-energy X-rays to directly measure gold content in large (~500 g) samples. This approach improves analytical precision and reduces the impact of coarse gold ("nugget effect") compared to traditional fire assay methods, while also enabling faster turnaround times.

Paragon preparation and Analysis

Analysis Code Locations Preparation PREP-PKG Timmins Ontario Canada Photon and Fire Assay PA-AU01, Au-SCR1K Surrey British Columbia

Hamilton Ontario Canada Multi-Element 33MA-OES Sparks, Nevada, USA

Samples returning gold values above the 350 g/t upper detection limit of the PhotonAssay method are reanalyzed using a 1 kg screen fire assay, wherein the sample is sieved at 110 microns, the coarse (+) fraction is analyzed by gravimetric methods, and the fine (-) fraction is analyzed in duplicate by AAS, with the combined results providing a representative total gold value, particularly in samples containing coarse gold.

Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are conducted by qualified persons consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, approximately one control sample per twenty samples, to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Reported intervals are calculated using a weighted average grade with a 0.2 g/t Au cutoff. To reflect the continuity of mineralization within the broader system, up to 3.0 m of internal dilution (consecutive material below cutoff) is included within reported composites. No top-cutting has been applied to high-grade results. True widths are estimated at approximately 80% of the reported core length intervals. Assays are uncut except where indicated.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) has assembled a 420-km² exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL South, KL West and KL East, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's 2026 drilling program, the expansion of high-grade zones, the validation of historical data, and the potential for a mineral resource. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the results of exploration and drilling activities; the reliability of historical data; the price of gold and other commodities; and general economic, market or business conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Table 2 - KLDC - KL South Drill Collars

Hole Easting Northing Azi (º) Inclination (º) Final Length (m) Target/Showing Assay Result Status KLM26-001 587230 5318337 70 -50 115 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-001B 587230 5318337 70 -50 303 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-002 587301 5318309 70 -45 300 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-003 587290 5318352 70 -55 300 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-004 587311 5318276 70 -55 300 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-005 587300 5318242 70 -50 498 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-006 587687 5318705 224 -50 504 Mirado NZ Released KLM26-007 587290 5318195 70 -50 504 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-008 587690 5318682 210 -45 573 Mirado NZ Pending KLM26-009 587270 5318098 70 -65 732 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-010 587256 5318158 70 -65 636 Mirado SZ Pending

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Source: Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.