San Marino's public utility is inviting investors to sell solar assets or development-stage companies under a new program aimed at increasing domestic renewable generation and long-term energy security. Italia San Marino, a small European republic enclaved within Italy, is seeking to acquire ground-mounted PV projects in a bid to reduce its reliance on imported electricity. Azienda Autonoma di Stato per i Servizi Pubblici (AASS), the country's public utility, has launched a call for expressions of interest to purchase companies holding PV assets in San Marino or Italy. Projects may be operating, ...

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