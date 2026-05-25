Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - On May 22, Mr. Hu Jiaqi, Chairman of Humanitas Ark, met with Professor Sir Konstantin Novoselov, the "father of graphene" and 2010 Nobel Laureate in Physics. The two engaged in more than two hours of intensive intellectual exchange on the core issues of technological development and the destiny of humanity. This marks the third time within a short period that Mr. Hu Jiaqi has met with world-leading scientists.





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Professor Sir Konstantin Novoselov is a distinguished representative of condensed matter physics. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010 for his groundbreaking experimental work on graphene. As one of the most innovative experimental physicists of our time, he has continued to achieve breakthrough results in two-dimensional materials, nanoscience, and heterostructures, and is widely recognized as a key figure driving the future transformation of materials science.

Mr. Hu Jiaqi warmly welcomed Professor Novoselov. During the subsequent dialogue, he elaborated in detail on the academic theoretical system he has developed, his academic research journey, and the organizational development of Humanitas Ark. The two sides engaged in open and candid discussions, covering topics such as the methodology for reasoning about technology-induced human extinction, global governance of technology, artificial intelligence, and nuclear weapons. Mr. Hu Jiaqi introduced to the professor the future direction of Humanitas Ark, and expressed his vision of jointly safeguarding the long-term future of humanity. The professor highly identified with Mr. Hu Jiaqi's decades-long perseverance and unwavering dedication, and was deeply interested in his books. He was profoundly impressed by the ideas contained within them, and repeatedly expressed his desire to read them carefully and learn more in detail. They reached a broad consensus on many points.

Mr. Hu Jiaqi subsequently presented the professor with his personally signed academic works, and the professor thoughtfully wrote a message in the guestbook.

About Humanitas Ark

Humanitas Ark is an international organization focused on technological safety, global governance, and the long-term future of humanity. Founded by Mr. Hu Jiaqi, the world's earliest pioneer in systematically studying technological crises and a key architect of the theoretical framework concerning humanity's technological risks, the organization has long promoted global academic dialogue on the challenges brought by rapidly advancing technologies. Over 47 years of research, Mr. Hu Jiaqi has published extensive scholarly monographs translated into multiple languages and distributed worldwide, and has written open letters to world leaders, scholars, and major media figures to advocate society-wide greater awareness of technology-related risks and the need for responsible unified governance of high-risk technologies. The organization has built a global network spanning 255 countries and regions with more than 14 million supporters worldwide. In recent years, Humanitas Ark, under the leadership of Mr. Hu Jiaqi, has continued to facilitate exchanges with Nobel laureates and internationally recognized scholars, further advancing international discussion on technological safety and humanity's future.

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Source: Hmedium