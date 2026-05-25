Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 25.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Technologie-Metall mit +90 %: Ist Indium der nächste KI-Boom, den der Markt noch nicht entdeckt hat?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.05.2026 13:30 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Radisson Blu Resort, Phu Quoc: Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc Unveils Blu Escape Offer Designed for Family Travel in Summer 2026

PHU QUOC, Vietnam, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc has announced the launch of its Blu Escape offer for the upcoming summer season, giving families the opportunity to enjoy a relaxing island getaway and meaningful time together.

A perfect setting for relaxation and recreation along Bai Dai Beach.

Set along the pristine shores of Bai Dai Beach, Radisson Blu Resort Phu Quoc offers a spacious, comfortable tropical retreat, where families can enjoy quality time together across a range of stylish rooms, suites, and villas, each opening to calming views of the ocean, lush gardens, or the lagoon-style pool creating the perfect backdrop for shared memories. A highlight this season is the newly refurbished villas, featuring a contemporary design, set amidst lush tropical surroundings, with generous living spaces and private pools. Each becoming a private sanctuary where families can slow down and reconnect.

Discover a vibrant world of entertainment just moments away.

At the heart of the experience, the Rad Family program brings loved ones together through thoughtfully curated activities designed for all ages. Families can enjoy creative playtime with kids, hands-on cooking classes, traditional games, and garden explorations, all created to inspire connection and joyful moments. The experience is further elevated with relaxing beachside picnics, offering the perfect setting to unwind and reconnect by the sea.

Beyond the resort, endless entertainment awaits within the Phu Quoc United Center. With convenient bus access, guests are just minutes from exciting attractions including VinWonders Phu Quoc, Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc, and Grand World Phu Quoc, where adventure, entertainment, and discovery come together for an unforgettable family escape.

A summer of unforgettable dining experiences

After a day of exploration, families can gather at Annex Restaurant to enjoy Vietnamese specialties, international favorites, and a dedicated RAD menu created especially for kids. The culinary journey continues with a beachfront dining experience, where ocean breezes and sunset views set the scene for meaningful family moments. For added privacy, families can also enjoy a memorable BBQ party at their own sea view villas, creating unforgettable moments together by the coast.

Enjoy a more rewarding family getaway this summer with the Blu Escape offer, featuring up to 25% off and a complimentary room upgrade - adding greater value to your stay and creating more meaningful moments together.

For reservations:
+84 (0) 297 366 0000
reservations.phuquoc.blu@radisson.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986916/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986917/image2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986918/image3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radisson-blu-resort-phu-quoc-unveils-blu-escape-offer-designed-for-family-travel-in-summer-2026-302781087.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.