Gorenje Introduces the G800 Built-In Oven, Bringing More Space, Smarter Cooking, and Summer-Ready Convenience to Middle Eastern Homes

With a new premium built-in oven designed for modern family living, Gorenje continues to elevate everyday cooking experiences across the UAE and wider Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorenje, one of Europe's leading home appliance brands operating under Hisense Group, has unveiled its latest innovation for the region: the G800 built-in oven, engineered to simplify mealtimes and support the fast-paced, hospitality-driven lifestyle of Middle Eastern households.

As residential communities across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar continue to expand, with premium villas, townhouses, and branded residences driving demand for high-performance kitchen solutions, the built-in appliance segment is projected to grow steadily through 2033. Gorenje's new G800 oven responds directly to this momentum, offering more space, more automation, and more ease for families who cook often and entertain generously.

With a spacious 77-litre interior, the G800 oven is designed for everything from large family dinners to spontaneous gatherings. Wide trays, full-shelf usability, and even heat distribution allow users to roast, bake, and reheat multiple dishes without reshuffling trays or worrying about uneven results.

The oven's AutoBake technology, featuring more than 70 pre-tested cooking programmes, enables users to select a dish, choose the weight, press start, and step away. No preheating. No constant checking. Just reliable, hands-off cooking, perfect for warm evenings, busy households, and last-minute plans. To keep cleanup effortless, the G800 features PyroClean, a high-heat self-cleaning cycle that reduces grease and splatters to fine ash, requiring only a quick wipe once cooled.

Ismail Al Horani, Vice President for Middle East & Africa at Hisense, said: "The Middle East is a region where food, family, and hospitality come together every day. With the G800 oven, we wanted to offer a built-in solution that gives households more space, more convenience, and more confidence in the kitchen. It reflects Gorenje's commitment to simplifying life while delivering premium performance and design."

The launch reinforces Gorenje's strategy to expand its premium built-in portfolio across the Middle East, supporting the region's growing appetite for integrated, contemporary living. With its combination of capacity, automation, and effortless maintenance, the G800 oven is set to become a standout choice for modern homes.

About Gorenje

Gorenje is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of household appliances, with over 75 years of heritage and a presence in more than 160 countries worldwide. Known for combining advanced technology with distinctive European design, Gorenje creates intuitive, energy-efficient appliances that simplify everyday living.

Headquartered in Slovenia, Gorenje operates production facilities across Europe and has been part of Hisense Group since 2018, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliance corporations. Driven by a vision to be a design-focused innovator, Gorenje continues to deliver life-simplifying solutions tailored to modern homes and evolving lifestyles.

Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://gorenje.com/

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